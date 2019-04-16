Technology News

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi S2 Won’t Be Updated to Android 9 Pie, Reveals Xiaomi

16 April 2019
Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi S2 Won’t Be Updated to Android 9 Pie, Reveals Xiaomi

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi S2 (Y2) are each less than a year old

Highlights

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A were unveiled in June 2018

Redmi 6, 6A, and S2 were earlier supposed to get Android Pie in Q2 2019

Xiaomi is yet to provide a reason for the decision

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi S2 will not receive their MIUI-based Android 9 Pie update, Xiaomi has revealed on its official forum. The company's MIUI team has updated the Android 9 Pie rollout timeline present on its official forum to reflect that update process for Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi S2 has been suspended. The Redmi S2 is known as Redmi Y2 outside China. The company did not share any reasoning behind the decision. The Redmi S2 was introduced in May 2018, whereas the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A were launched in June last year.

As per an updated post on Xiaomi's official MIUI forum, the company's plans regarding the Android 9 Pie update for Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi S2 have changed and it has suspended the development of the update. While this post is only meant for Chinese versions of these smartphone, it is unlikely that Xiaomi will update the international versions and not the Chinese ones. We have reached out to the company to get clarity on its decision to drop the update plans for the three phones. We will update this report when we hear back.

As we mentioned earlier, Xiaomi had unveiled the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in June 2018, whereas the Redmi Y2 arrived in May last year. So, all of the three phones are less than a year old, making the company's decision to drop the update plans a massive surprise for anyone who purchased these phones. Earlier, the phones were supposed to get the Android 9 Pie beta update in the second quarter of this year.

Interestingly, a Weibo user claims that Redmi S2 Android 9 Pie update may not be dead, and the company is likely to soon restart the update process for the phone.

Among other Xiaomi phones, the Android 9 Pie update for Mi Mix 2, Mi 6, and Mi Note 3 is still on its way and the beta testing for the three phones will begin later this quarter.

Are Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 the best budget smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi S2 Won’t Be Updated to Android 9 Pie, Reveals Xiaomi
Comment
 
 

Honor 8X
