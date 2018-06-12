Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi 6 Launch Set for Today; Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus/ Pro Likely to Join New Range

 
, 12 June 2018
Redmi 6 Launch Set for Today; Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus/ Pro Likely to Join New Range

Photo Credit: TENAA

Highlights

  • Redmi 6 is expected to launch in China today
  • The launch event is scheduled for 2pm CST (11.30am IST)
  • Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Plus/ Pro likely to include the new series

Redmi 6 is set to be launched by Xiaomi today. The new Redmi series model is set to debut at an event in China. The launch event is scheduled for 2pm CST (11.30am IST). Alongside the Redmi 6, the Chinese company is likely to bring the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Plus or Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6 Plus is expected to feature a notch design and a dual rear camera setup. The new Redmi series family will be the successor to last year's Redmi 5 range that has the Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, and Redmi 5 Plus models. A recent teaser posted by the company claims that the new smartphone will offer "lag-free performance" in long-term usage, while a more recent teaser tipped a dual camera setup on the Redmi 6.

Some TENAA listings in the past hinted that there will be three different models of the Redmi 6, including the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Plus/ Pro. As per the images posted on the TENAA site, the Redmi 6 will have a thin-bezel display and a metal-clad back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor - similar to the Redmi 5. The handset also appears to have a dual rear camera setup. The Redmi 6A, on the other hand, seems to have a single camera setup, while the Redmi 6 Plus or Redmi 6 Pro is expected to debut with a dual selfie camera as well as a dual rear camera setup and a notch design. All the new models are expected to include Xiaomi's AI Portrait feature and run MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Plus/ Pro specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 6 is rumoured to run Android 8.1 Oreo on top MIUI and feature a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is said to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM options. Also, there could be 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of onboard storage options that will be expandable via microSD card. The handset is also expected to include a 3000mAh battery.

The Redmi 6A is expected to have specifications similar to the Redmi 6. However, there could a Redmi 6A variant with single rear camera setup. The Redmi 6A is also speculated to have a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

In contrast, the Redmi 6 Plus or Redmi 6 Pro is so far rumoured to have a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. This new variant could include a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It might include a 4000mAh battery.

Comments

Redmi 6 Launch Set for Today; Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus/ Pro Likely to Join New Range
