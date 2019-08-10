Technology News
Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Start Receiving Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update in India, Users Report

The MIUI 10 update also brings the July 2019 Android Security Patch to Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A phones.

Updated: 10 August 2019 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Mi India Forums

Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A users are finally getting Android 9 Pie

Highlights
  • The size of both updates is around 1.3GB each
  • The users in India can check for the update in Settings
  • The Android Pie update brings Dark Mode, face unlock for apps

Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A users in India have reportedly started receiving the MIUI 10 update based on Android 9.0 Pie. The company, in April, revealed that it had suspended development of this update for the two phones. However, in June, the company changed its mind and announced that the two phones will indeed be upgraded to Android Pie. Now, the users are sharing screenshots on the forum confirming that the update is indeed arriving on their Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A units.

Redmi 6 users are receiving the MIUI 10.4.1.0.PCGMIXM update, whereas the Redmi 6A users are getting the MIUI 10.4.1.0.PCBMIXM update. Both the updates bump Android version to Android 9.0 Pie. According to the screenshots shared on the Mi India forums, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A updates are around 1.3GB in size.

If you haven't been notified yet, we recommend you check in Settings to see if you've received the update or not. Install the update over a good Wi-Fi network and while the phone is on charge. It is important to note here that like all updates, the Android Pie update for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A is also likely rolling out in batches and it might take at least a few days to reach everyone. So, if you don't immediate the update on your phone, don't worry, you will get it soon.

The changelog vaguely states that the update brings Stable MIUI based on Android Pie. Notable features that have made their way to the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A include system-wide Dark Mode, in addition to support for navigation gestures, and other usual Android Pie features. The new update also introduces support for ‘face unlock' in order to secure installed apps. According to screenshots, the update bumps up Android security patch to July 2019.

Xiaomi recently rolled out Android Pie updates for Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro as well.

Redmi 6

Redmi 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI, spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reasonable performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat and too many ads
  • Price will rise after introductory offer
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6A review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM, Android Pie
