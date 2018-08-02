Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale Today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi will be hosting a flash sale for the Redmi 5A smartphone today as part of the company’s weekly sale schedule. The Redmi 5A is Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphone in India and comes in two variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, and another with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The Redmi 5A price in India for the base variant is Rs. 5,999, while the other option costs Rs. 6,999. It comes in Blue, Gold, Grey and Rose Gold colour options. The smartphone is available on Mi.com and Flipkart. Purchases made via official Xiaomi website will come with 3 months of free Hungama Music subscription and Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio. Flipkart is giving customers 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz cards.

Coming to the specifications, Redmi 5A (Review) sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. The smartphone is slated to get the MIUI 10 update soon. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB inbuilt storage options.

In the camera department, the Redmi 5A bears a 13-megapixel rear sensor with features like f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Under the good, there is a 3000mAh battery, with a claimed 8-day battery life.

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 5A also has proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer.