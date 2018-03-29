Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi 5A to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com

 
, 29 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 5A to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM variant
  • The 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 6,999
  • Flipkart and Mi.com have different offers in tow

Redmi 5A is set to go on sale in India today via the Mi.com website and Flipkart, at 12pm IST. To recall, the introductory discount that Xiaomi had launched the phone with has now lapsed, as the Chinese manufacturer says it has reached its goal of selling 5 million Redmi 5A units in India. This means, the Redmi 5A price in India no longer starts from Rs. 4,999, but instead starts from Rs. 5,999. Despite the price hike, the Redmi 5A remains one of the most attractive options in the entry-level smartphone segment.

Redmi 5A price in India, specifications

The Redmi 5A price in India now starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage model. Buyers will get cashback worth Rs. 2,200 in the form of vouchers and up to 4.5TB data with the handset from Jio. Mi.com is offering a free 3-month Hungama Music subscription with the purchase, apart from a Rs. 600 cashback if paying with Paytm. Flipkart on the other hand is offering a 5 percent discount for users of Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Coming to the specifications, Redmi 5A (Review) sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. The smartphone is slated to get the MIUI 9.5 update by “early April”. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB inbuilt storage options.

 

In the camera department, the Redmi 5A bears a 13-megapixel rear sensor with features like f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Under the good, there is a 3000mAh battery, with a claimed 8-day battery life.

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 5A also has proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi 5A

Redmi 5A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Extremely affordable
  • Good performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Nothing new compared to the Redmi 4A
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 5A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Further reading: Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Mobiles, Android, India, Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Far Cry 5 PC Performance Review
BlackBerry Beats Profit Estimates on Software, Services
Redmi 5A to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Will Have a Notch in Its Display, and This Is How It Will Look
  2. Airtel Now Offers 1GB Data at Rs. 65 With 28-Day Validity
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today
  4. Apple Bid for Education Market: New Software, Same iPad Price
  5. OnePlus 6 Image Leaked, Reveals 3.5mm Jack, Wood-Like Back Panel Design
  6. Nokia India Launch Event Set for April 4: Nokia 6 (2018) Expected
  7. Microsoft to Reach $1 Trillion in Market Value in a Year: Morgan Stanley
  8. Redmi 5A to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. New 9.7-Inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support, Kids-Focused Apps Launched
  10. Moto Fest Offers Smartphone Discounts via Moto Hub, Flipkart, Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.