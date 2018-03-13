Redmi 5A price in India will start at Rs. 5,999, a move that marks the end of the introductory pricing announced at launch. The new Redmi 5A price is applicable across Mi.com, Flipkart, and the company's offline Mi Home retail stores. To recall, Xiaomi had subsidised the Redmi 5A's starting price to Rs. 4,999 at launch, with the claim of it going back to the regular price after 5 million units are sold. We've reached out to the company for confirmation that it has managed to hit that mark. In January, the company had announced that it had managed to sell 1 million units of the smartphone within a month of launch.

Redmi 5A price in India

Redmi 5A (Review) price in India is back to the original Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. Xiaomi announced the move via Instagram on Sunday. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model can still be bought for its regular price of Rs. 6,999. Launched in November last year, the smartphone boasts of an '8-day battery life' and comes with a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is available in Dark Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold colour variants. Its elder sibling, the Redmi 5, is expected to arrive in India at an event rumoured for March 14.

Redmi 5A specifications

The Redmi 5A is a dual SIM smartphone that comes with MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 5-inch (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the phone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF. On the front is a 5-megapixel front sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.