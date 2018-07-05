NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 5A to Be Available Today via Flash Sales on Flipkart, Mi.com

 
, 05 July 2018
Xiaomi Redmi 5A to Be Available Today via Flash Sales on Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 5A flash sales on both sites start at 12pm IST
  • It comes in two variants and four colour options
  • The smartphone is the most affordable Xiaomi phone in India

Xiaomi Redmi 5A will go on sale once again today via flash sales. The most affordable Xiaomi smartphone in India at the moment, the Redmi 5A comes in two variants (2GB RAM + 16GB storage, and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage). The Redmi 5A flash sale today will start at 12pm IST on both Flipkart and Mi.com. The successor of the smartphone, named Redmi 6A, has been unveiled in China, though it is yet to find its way to the Indian market. It will come in four options, and its highlight is the 3000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 8-day standby time.

Redmi 5A price in India

The Redmi 5A price in India now starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage model. Buyers will get cashback worth Rs. 2,200 in the form of vouchers and up to 4.5TB data with the handset from Jio. Mi.com is offering a free 3-month Hungama Music subscription with the purchase, apart from a Rs. 600 cashback if paying with Paytm. Flipkart on the other hand is offering a 5 percent discount for users of Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Review

Redmi 5A specifications

Coming to the specifications, Redmi 5A (Review) sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. The smartphone is slated to get the MIUI 9.5 update by “early April”. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB inbuilt storage options.

In the camera department, the Redmi 5A bears a 13-megapixel rear sensor with features like f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Under the good, there is a 3000mAh battery, with a claimed 8-day battery life.

 

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 5A also has proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer.

