Redmi 5A Lake Blue Colour Variant Launched in India, Xiaomi Confirms 5 Million Units Have Been Sold

 
, 15 March 2018
Redmi 5A Lake Blue Colour Variant Launched in India, Xiaomi Confirms 5 Million Units Have Been Sold

Highlights

  • The Redmi 5A is now available in four colour options
  • The variant has a starting price of Rs. 5,999
  • First sale held at 12pm on March 15

Xiaomi on Thursday announced the launch of a Lake Blue variant of the Redmi 5A in India. It will be made available alongside the other Rose Gold, Gold, and Dark Grey colour variants. First sale of the new Lake Blue model was held at 12pm on Thursday on Mi.com and Flipkart. In the same announcement, Xiaomi India also revealed that it had sold five million units of the Redmi 5A since launch; something which was hinted when the price of the phone's 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant was hiked to its original Rs. 5,999 last week.

Launched initially in Dark Grey and Gold colour options, the Redmi 5A recently got a new Rose Gold variant last month. With the addition of Lake Blue, the Redmi 5A now matches the lineup of phones like the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

Except for a refreshed paint job, the Lake Blue variant is identical to other Redmi 5A variants. The phone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB inbuilt storage options.

In the camera department, the Redmi 5A bears a 13-megapixel rear sensor with features like f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3000mAh battery, with a claimed 8-day battery life, under the hood.

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 5A also has proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer.

 

Redmi 5A

Redmi 5A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Extremely affordable
  • Good performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Nothing new compared to the Redmi 4A
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 5A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Redmi 5A Lake Blue Colour Variant Launched in India, Xiaomi Confirms 5 Million Units Have Been Sold
 
 

