Redmi 5A Flash Sale Today on Flipkart, Mi.com at 12pm

 
, 22 March 2018
Highlights

  • Redmi 5A flash sale will start at 12pm IST
  • The Redmi 5A is priced at Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM variant
  • 3GB RAM variant of the handset costs Rs. 6,999

Redmi 5A entry-level smartphone will go on sale in India today at 12pm IST. With the initial discount now over, the Redmi 5A will be available at a starting price of Rs. 5,999 as Xiaomi claims to have sold 5 million units in the country for which the price of Rs. 4,999 was valid. In addition to the Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour, buyers will also have the option to purchase the Redmi 5A in Lake Blue hue that was made available in India for the first time last week. As always, the Xiaomi smartphone will be available on Mi.com website and Flipkart in both variants, though limited stocks are expected.

Redmi 5A price in India, specifications

As mentioned above, Redmi 5A price in India is back to the original Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model will be at its regular price of Rs. 6,999. Buyers will get cashback worth Rs. 2,200 in the form of vouchers and up to 4.5TB data with the handset from Jio.

Coming to the specifications, Redmi 5A (Review) sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. The smartphone is slated to get the MIUI 9.5 update by “early April”. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB inbuilt storage options.

 

In the camera department, the Redmi 5A bears a 13-megapixel rear sensor with features like f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Under the good, there is a 3000mAh battery, with a claimed 8-day battery life.

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 5A also has proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an accelerometer.

Redmi 5A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Extremely affordable
  • Good performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Nothing new compared to the Redmi 4A
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 5A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Further reading: Redmi 5A, Xiaomi, Xiaomi India, Xiaomi Redmi 5A
