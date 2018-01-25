Xiaomi's popular budget smartphone Redmi 5A is available with cashbacks and card discounts at Big Bazaar offline retail stores during its Republic Day Sale. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A's 2GB RAM variant was launched in India at Rs. 4,999, and was available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The 3GB RAM variant was launched at Rs. 6,999, and soon after, made available at other offline retailers with a slight markup on the retailer's discretion. It now appears the 2GB RAM variant is available at some offline retailers like Big Bazaar at a price up to 5,499. Gadgets 360 has also learnt that a Future Pay wallet cashback of Rs. 1,000 is applicable on purchase as well as a 10 percent additional discount is valid on payment through Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The offer is valid from January 22 to January 28 or until stocks last.

Putting together these cashbacks and discounts, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A (2GB RAM/ 16GB storage) will be available at an effective price of around Rs. 4,000 (Rs. 3,999 to be more specific). To elaborate, the Future Pay wallet cashback of Rs. 1,000 will be credited to the buyer's account in five monthly instalments from February to June 2018. A maximum discount of Rs. 500 (on the retail price) will be applicable on Axis Bank credit and debit card payments. The offer is valid only at offline outlets of Big Bazaar. We've reached out to Xiaomi for comment on wider offline availability of the 2GB RAM variant of the Redmi 5A.

The smartphone was made available offline through brick-and-mortar stores in late December last year. It has started receiving the MIUI 9.2 global stable update.

To recap the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch (720x1280 pixels) display. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2/ 3GB of RAM and 16/ 32GB of inbuilt storage.

It comes with a 3000mAh battery under the hood. The phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB).