Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Available for an Effective Price of Rs. 4,000 in Big Bazaar's Republic Day Sale

  hindi
25 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi 5A Available for an Effective Price of Rs. 4,000 in Big Bazaar's Republic Day Sale

Highlights

  • Cashback of Rs. 1,000 will be credited to Future Pay wallet in 5 months
  • Axis Bank card holders can avail a Rs. 500 discount
  • The offer is valid only in offline stores

Xiaomi's popular budget smartphone Redmi 5A is available with cashbacks and card discounts at Big Bazaar offline retail stores during its Republic Day Sale. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A's 2GB RAM variant was launched in India at Rs. 4,999, and was available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The 3GB RAM variant was launched at Rs. 6,999, and soon after, made available at other offline retailers with a slight markup on the retailer's discretion. It now appears the 2GB RAM variant is available at some offline retailers like Big Bazaar at a price up to 5,499. Gadgets 360 has also learnt that a Future Pay wallet cashback of Rs. 1,000 is applicable on purchase as well as a 10 percent additional discount is valid on payment through Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The offer is valid from January 22 to January 28 or until stocks last.

Putting together these cashbacks and discounts, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A (2GB RAM/ 16GB storage) will be available at an effective price of around Rs. 4,000 (Rs. 3,999 to be more specific). To elaborate, the Future Pay wallet cashback of Rs. 1,000 will be credited to the buyer's account in five monthly instalments from February to June 2018. A maximum discount of Rs. 500 (on the retail price) will be applicable on Axis Bank credit and debit card payments. The offer is valid only at offline outlets of Big Bazaar. We've reached out to Xiaomi for comment on wider offline availability of the 2GB RAM variant of the Redmi 5A.

The smartphone was made available offline through brick-and-mortar stores in late December last year. It has started receiving the MIUI 9.2 global stable update.

To recap the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch (720x1280 pixels) display. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2/ 3GB of RAM and 16/ 32GB of inbuilt storage.

It comes with a 3000mAh battery under the hood. The phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Extremely affordable
  • Good performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Nothing new compared to the Redmi 4A
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 5A review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Further reading: Android, Big Bazaar, Cashback, India, Mobiles, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Xiaomi Redmi 5A Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 5A Specifications
Instagram Stories Get GIF Stickers With Access to Giphy Database
InFocus M7s With 18:9 Display, Dual Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 5A Available for an Effective Price of Rs. 4,000 in Big Bazaar's Republic Day Sale
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Jio to Give Up to 50 Percent Extra Data With 1GB, 1.5GB Per Day Plans
  2. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ to Be Unveiled at MWC 2018 on February 25
  3. Xiaomi Passes Samsung to Become Top Smartphone Seller in India: Reports
  4. Xiaomi Mi 6X Images Leaked Showing 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  5. Vivo X20 Plus UD Launched With Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Airtel's Rs. 149 Prepaid Pack Revised to Offer 1GB Data per Day
  7. Samsung Galaxy S9 Early Hands-On Videos Leaked
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 64GB Variant Gets Another Rs. 1,000 Price Cut
  9. iPhone X Available With Rs. 12,000 Cashback in India With HDFC Bank
  10. Redmi 5A Available for an Effective Price of Rs. 4,000 at Big Bazaar
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.