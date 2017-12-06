Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, the next smartphones in Xiaomi's successful Redmi lineup, will be launched on Thursday, December 7. With the launch just a day away, Xiaomi is busy drumming up hype around the Redmi 5 launch, and the latest on that front is video teasers. The Redmi 5 video teasers give us another look at the design of the two upcoming smartphones, showing they will be a departure from Redmi series design we have seen so far courtesy the bezel-less design. This comes just a day after Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung showed off the two smartphones in images on Twitter.

The company is promoting the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 with a series on video teasers. The videos don't really show much about the smartphones beyond the taller-than-usual 18:9 aspect ratio displays and the lack of a home button (or any hardware capacitive buttons for the matter). This is something that had been seen before when Sung shared photos of the devices. We already knew the fingerprint sensor had been moved to the rear panel, and the smartphones would sport 18:9 bezel-less displays.

Sung's post also highlighted the colour variants the smartphones will be available in. The photos he tweeted out reveal that the Redmi 5 will be launched in Black, Blue, and Pink (Rose Gold) colour variants, while the bigger 5 Plus will arrive in Black and Gold variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specifications

To recall, thanks to TENAA listing of what's being thought to be the Redmi 5, we already know some specifications. The smartphone is expected to come in three RAM options - 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB - as well as three storage options - 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB - which can be expected to correspond in individual SKUs. Storage is said to be expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone was listed with a 3200mAh battery - significantly smaller than the Redmi 4's 4100mAh offering. It is said to sport 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Dimensions are listed as 151.8x72.8x7.7mm, and a weight of 157 grams. The smartphone is listed to run Android 7.1.2, tipping an MIUI 9 build out-of-the-box.