Redmi 5 has been launched in India by Xiaomi. To recall, the smartphone was first unveiled in China in December alongside the Redmi 5 Plus. The latter was launched in India last month as the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 Pro. Now, the Chinese company has brought the Redmi 5 to India, and made it available exclusively via Amazon India, apart from Mi.com, the Mi Home stores, and offline retail partners; all units sold in India will be manufactured locally, the company says. The Redmi Note 5 on the other hand was exclusive to Flipkart. Xiaomi has revealed the Redmi 5 price in India, availability, and launch offers. Read on for more details.

Redmi 5 price in India, launch offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 8,999 for 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It will be available exclusively from Amazon India, as well as Mi.com and Mi Home stores in flash sales, starting March 20 at 12pm IST, before being made available via offline retail partners.

RAM Storage Redmi 5 price in India 2GB 16GB Rs. 7,999 3GB 32GB Rs. 8,999 4GB 64GB Rs. 10,999

Redmi 5 launch offers include an instant Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio with 100GB of additional data, and a 5 percent discount on Amazon India and Mi.com using SBI credit cards. Users will also get 90 percent off on their first Kindle eBooks purchase (up to Rs. 400). Buyers will get a free ultra-slim cover with the smartphone.

Redmi 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 5 runs MIUI 9. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 282ppi pixel density, 450-nit peak brightness, 72 percent NTSC colour gamut, and an eye protection mode. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, and 2GB, 3GB, or 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 5 bears a 12-megapixel rear camera with 1.25-micron pixels, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR, and LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel camera with an LED selfie light, face recognition, and the Smart Beauty 3.0 app. The smartphone comes in three inbuilt storage options - 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB - all of which are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack, and the battery capacity is 3300mAh.

Sensors on board the Redmi 5 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It measures 151.8x72.8x7.7mm and weighs 157 grams. It is available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour variants. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and the company is touting the dual pyrolytic sheet technology on the smartphone for heat dissipation optimised for Indian environmental conditions.

