Redmi 5 India Launch Set for Wednesday, Will Be Available via Amazon India

 
, 12 March 2018
Redmi 5 price in India should be below the Redmi Note 5 has a base price of Rs. 9,999

Highlights

  • Redmi 5 will launch in India at 3pm on Wednesday
  • The smartphone will be available via Amazon India
  • Redmi 5 price should be less than that of Redmi Note 5 (Rs. 9,999)

Redmi 5, Xiaomi's newest smartphone is set to launch in India on Wednesday at 3pm, the company has revealed via a tweet. While the latest teaser does not mention the name of the smartphone either, Xiaomi has tweeted "Coming soon a bigger display in the #CompactPowerhouse. Join us for the livestream on 14th March at 3PM", and as we've mentioned earlier the smartphone is expected to be Redmi 5.

Xiaomi has been building hype around the smartphone's key features. While not much is official known about the device apart from what we've seen at the international launch, it has been confirmed the Redmi 5 will be available via Amazon India.

Amazon India has set up a new webpage that mentions the Redmi 5 will be exclusive to its platform. However, that is unlikely as Xiaomi now sells its new products on Mi.com website and Mi Home offline stores, along with an online partner (either Amazon or Flipkart). While the page lists the smartphone as 'Coming Soon', there is a Notify Me button that allows users to sign up to get updates for the handset.

Earlier, Xiaomi teased the Redmi 5 as a compact powerhouse on its social media channels. Like the Xiaomi teasers, the Amazon webpage highlights the upcoming smartphone's two key strengths, a slim body and fast processor. It says 5 out of 8 people want a slim design, and 5 out of 6 seek a smartphone with fast processor.

Redmi 5 specifications and price in India

Redmi 5 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that Android Nougat out-of-the-box with MIUI 9 on top. The handset comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 282ppi pixel density. The Redmi 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and comes in 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants. It sports 16GB/ 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 5 comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera that has features like f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a "soft-light" flash module. The front camera also features the company's proprietary Beautify 3.0 capabilities. Additionally, the smartphone is fuelled by a 3300mAh battery under the hood. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 151.8x72.8x7.7mm and weighs 157 grams.

Redmi 5 price in India should be below the higher-specced Redmi Note 5 that had arrived in India at a base price of just Rs. 9,999.

