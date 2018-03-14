The Redmi 5 India launch event has started, with the company's India head Manu Kumar Jain marking taking the covers off within a few minutes of the stream starting. The launch is an online-only event, so users can get all the live updates from the live stream. The live stream will be hosted on the official Xiaomi Facebook page. Jain has spoken about the design, processor, camera, and display of the Redmi 5, and compared them to those of Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Moto G5s Plus. The Redmi 5 price in India is Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB, and Rs. 10,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant.

Jain says Redmi 5 has been tested for durability with multiple tests, and will come with an ultra-slim case free of cost for added protection. It will be available to purchase next week from Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Amazon India, and will come with Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio. Also announced at the live streamed event was that the smartphone will be made in India.

Redmi 5 specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Redmi 5 was launched with MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 282ppi pixel density. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of inbuilt storage. It's possible that the specifications of the models launched in India could be different.

In the camera department, the Redmi 5 comes with a 12-megapixel rear sensor that has features like f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a "soft-light" flash module. The front camera also has Xiaomi's proprietary Beautify 3.0 capabilities. There is a 3300mAh battery under the hood. Dimensions of the phone are 151.8x72.8x7.7mm and weight is 157 grams.