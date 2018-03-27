Redmi 5 Flash Sale Today at 12pm via Amazon India, Mi.com

Redmi 5 will be on its second flash sale in India today, roughly two weeks after its unveiling in the country. The new Redmi 5 (Review) is aimed at budget smartphone buyers looking for a large-screen model around the Rs. 10,000 price point. Like last week, fans will have to log on to Amazon India or Mi.com at 12pm to participate in the Redmi 5 flash sale, though it is important to be quick with the keyboard as not many units are expected considering it is a flash sale. Xiaomi is promoting the smartphone as a ‘Compact Powerhouse’, and focusing on its slim design, selfie camera, large bezel-less display, and long battery life.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Review

Redmi 5 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB in-built storage. There are two other variants for fans to choose from — 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs. 8,999, and 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage at Rs. 10,999. For launch offers, Jio will give buyers cashback worth Rs. 2,200 in the form of vouchers and 100GB additional 4G data on recharges of Rs. 199 or Rs. 299, while Amazon will provide 90 percent off Kindle e-books (up to maximum discount of Rs. 400).

Redmi 5 specifications

The Redmi 5 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. Additionally, there is a 3300mAh battery under the hood.

When it comes to optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with features such as f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with LED selfie light for selfies and video calling, as well as Smart Beauty 3.0 app. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has proximity sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer.

