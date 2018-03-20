Redmi 5 First Sale in India Today; Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4 Up for Grabs as Well

Redmi 5, Xiaomi's latest affordable smartphone, will go on sale in India via Amazon and Mi.com for the first time at 12PM Tuesday. Last week, Xiaomi had launched three variants of the Redmi 5 - 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM - with the prices starting at Rs. 7,999 and going up all the way to Rs. 10,999 for the top-end variant. Xiaomi India has announced that more than 4 lakh units of the smartphone will be up for grabs in the very first sale. Additionally, the Chinese manufacturer will also be hosting flash sales of Mi TV 4A and Mi TV 4 on its official website and Flipkart.

Redmi 5 price in India, specifications

Redmi 5 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. The 3GB/ 32GB variant of the Redmi 5 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999, and the 4GB/ 64GB variant will be available at Rs. 10,999. Launch offers include a Rs. 2,200 cashback for Reliance Jio, as well as a 5 percent discount on Amazon India and Mi.com for SBI credit card holders. Colour options include Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue.

RAM Storage Redmi 5 price in India 2GB 16GB Rs. 7,999 3GB 32GB Rs. 8,999 4GB 64GB Rs. 10,999

The Redmi 5 is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. Additionally, there is a 3300mAh battery under the hood.

Redmi 5 First Impressions

When it comes to optics, the smartphone sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with features such as f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with LED selfie light for selfies and video calling, as well as Smart Beauty 3.0 app. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has proximity sensor, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and accelerometer.

Mi TV 4A price in India

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A price in India is Rs. 22,999, while the 32-inch Mi TV 4A will be available at Rs. 13,999. In terms of specifications, the 43-inch model sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display while the 32-inch model has an HD (1366x768 pixels) display. Both display panels have a 178-degree viewing angle and 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi TV 4A models are powered by an Amlogic quad-core SoC that's coupled with 1GB of RAM. The TVs comes with 8GB of internal storage.

Mi TV 4 price in India

The Mi TV 4 price in India is Rs. 39,999. As for launch offers, Xiaomi had announced that buyers will get free 3-month subscriptions (worth Rs. 619) to Sony Liv and Hungama Play, the Mi IR cable (worth Rs. 299), and on-site installation worth Rs. 1,099 for free. The 11-button Mi Remote that's bundled with the TV can be used to control a set-top box apart from the television itself, using the Mi IR cable priced at Rs. 299.

In terms of specifications, the Mi LED TV 4 model comes with a 55-inch LED display panel. The TV supports 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and HDR, and measures only 4.9mm in total thickness. Notably, the panel offers a viewing angle of 178-degrees and has a response time of 8ms. The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with Mali-T830 graphics. It comes with 2GB of RAM and features 8GB of storage. It also features Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio, with two 8W duct inverted speakers, as well as Xiaomi's AI-powered PatchWall UI that has been redesigned for the Indian market. The PatchWall UI offers personalised recommendations and universal search.

