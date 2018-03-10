Xiaomi Redmi 5 to Be Available Via Amazon India at Launch

Redmi 5 India launch is expected next week at an event Xiaomi will hold in the country, with the brand has been building hype around the smartphone's key features. While not much is official known about the device, it has now been confirmed the Redmi 5 will be available via Amazon India; it also mentions what is likely to be the launch time. This comes just a day after Xiaomi teased the Redmi 5 as a compact powerhouse on its social media channels.

Amazon India has set up a new webpage that mentions the Redmi 5 will be exclusive to its platform. However, that is unlikely as Xiaomi now sells its new products on Mi.com website and Mi Home offline stores, along with an online partner (either Amazon or Flipkart). While the page lists the smartphone as 'Coming Soon', there is a Notify Me button that allows users to sign up to get updates for the handset.

Moreover, this microsite mentions '3pm', likely meaning the launch event may be scheduled for this time on March 14. Earlier this week, the online-only Mi TV 4A launch event was held at 3pm as well. The Redmi 5 India launch event invites have not been sent to the media yet, so we will have to wait for them to confirm the timing.

Like the Xiaomi teasers, the webpage highlights the upcoming smartphone's two key strengths, a slim body and fast processor. It says 5 out of 8 people want a slim design, and 5 out of 6 seek a smartphone with fast processor.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that Android Nougat out-of-the-box with MIUI 9 on top. The handset comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 282ppi pixel density. The Redmi 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and comes in 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants. It sports 16GB/ 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 5 comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera that has features like f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a "soft-light" flash module. The front camera also features the company's proprietary Beautify 3.0 capabilities. Additionally, the smartphone is fuelled by a 3300mAh battery under the hood. In terms of dimensions, the handset measures 151.8x72.8x7.7mm and weighs 157 grams.

In terms of price in India, Redmi 5 could be priced below the higher-specced Redmi Note 5 that had arrived in India at a base price of just Rs. 9,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.