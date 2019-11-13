Technology News
Redmi 5, Redmi 5A Start Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Users Report

Redmi 5 update size is 458MB, while the Redmi 5A update size is 476MB, as per user reports.

By | Updated: 13 November 2019 10:40 IST
MIUI 11 update also comes with the October security patch

Highlights
  • Redmi 5 update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.1.0.ODAMIXM
  • Redmi 5A update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.2.0.OCKMIXM
  • Redmi 5A update weighs approximately 476MB in size

Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A users in India are now receiving the MIUI 11 update. The two phones are also receiving the October Android security patch alongside, and a few users have posted screenshots, confirming the arrival of the update. These phones are a part of Xiaomi's second batch, and older phones in the third batch including - Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6A - have also started receiving the update. With this, only a handful of phones are now left to receive the MIUI 11 update in India.

Mi Forums is littered with user posts confirming the arrival of the MIUI 11 update on Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A units. The Redmi 5 update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.1.0.ODAMIXM, while the Redmi 5A update comes with version number MIUI 11.0.2.0.OCKMIXM. Based on the screenshots, the update size for the Redmi 5 is 45MB, while the update size for the Redmi 5A is 476MB.

As mentioned, the updates for both the phones bring the October Android security patch. Other features that come along with MIUI 11 include a new minimalistic design, new dynamic sound effects, a new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, Wallpaper Carousel, and even a Floating Calculator.

We recommend all Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A users to download it as soon as they get the update. If you haven't received a notification, you can check for the MIUI 11 update's availability on your phone by going to Settings > About phone > System update. There has been no official announcement from Xiaomi nor is there any download link available yet. We have reached out to Xiaomi for confirmation, and will update this copy as soon as we hear back.

