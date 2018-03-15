Redmi 4 price in India has been cut by Rs. 500. With the move, the Redmi 4 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is now available at Rs. 8,499, while its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant has received a revised price tag of Rs. 10,499. The price cut comes just in a day after Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5 in the country. The Redmi 4 arrived in the Indian market in May last year with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant, Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. However, the cheapest variant with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage isn't listed at the time of writing.

Xiaomi on Thursday announced the Redmi 4 price drop through the official Redmi India Twitter account. Gadgets 360 separately confirmed that the price cut is permanent. Moreover, the Redmi 4 with the new prices is available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review) runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8 and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display. The handset is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Xiaomi has provided 32GB and 64GB storage options on the Redmi 4 that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back and a metal body. Besides, the handset packs a 4100mAh battery and measures 139.2x69.6x8.6mm.