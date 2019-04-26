Technology News

Redmi 4 Gets MIUI 10.3.1.0 Update in India, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements: Reports

By | Updated: 26 April 2019 15:04 IST
Redmi 4 Gets MIUI 10.3.1.0 Update in India, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements: Reports

Redmi 4 gets a new update in India

Highlights

Redmi 4 new update brings fixes related to status bar, notification shade

The update is 477MB in size, brings SOS mode in status bar

Redmi 4 users in India are sharing screenshots on forums

Redmi 4 users are now reporting receiving a new MIUI 10 update bringing a slew bug fixes and improvement. The update brings fixes in Settings, Home Screen, notification shade, lock screen, status bar, and call related issues. Redmi 4 update is rolling out via OTA, so users will have to wait it out a bit before the update reaches to them. The firmware version for this update is MIUI 10.3.1.0.NAMMIXM and it weighs 477MB in size. Unfortunately, the latest MIUI 10 .3.1.0 update doesn't update the security patch. The Redmi 4 still runs on the dated October 2018 security patch.

Redmi 4 users have taken to the Mi India forums to share screenshots of the changelog. The changelog suggests that the update fixes the status bar shortcut and floating notification appearance issue, and also resolved the issue that caused delay in ending calls. The update also added the ability to restrict opening of notification shade on the lock screen, and SOS mode for the status bar.

Issue regarding the notification shade going black on the lock screen when new notifications were received, was also fixed. The charging icon issue on the lock screen was fixed, and so was the notification badges displayed incorrectly on the WhatsApp icon issue.

The update optimises battery percentage format for the status bar, and fixed a sync page issue. There was also an issue where the portable hotspot couldn't be switched on when device name was set to maximum length, and that has also been fixed.

To check availability of MIUI 10 stable update on your Redmi 4, you can go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

Further reading: Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Update, Xiaomi, MIUI 10
Redmi 4 Gets MIUI 10.3.1.0 Update in India, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements: Reports
