Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G; Price, Specifications Tipped

Redmi 20X could come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 April 2021 14:50 IST
Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G; Price, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Engage in the Emperor

Redmi 20X could have a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi 20X may cost CNY 999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant
  • The phone may be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Redmi 20X is said to feature a 90Hz display

Redmi 20X has been tipped as the successor to the Redmi 10X 5G that launched in China back in May last year. A poster shared by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo shows pricing, some specifications, and a configuration for the rumoured Redmi 20X. It also shows the colour options for the phone, and a design exactly like the Redmi Note 10 series. It is believed that the Redmi 20X could be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that launched globally earlier in March.

Redmi 20X price, colours, configuration (expected)

As per the poster shared by a tipster on Weibo by the pseudonym Engage in the Emperor (translated) shows a phone called the Redmi 20X with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This configuration is said to cost CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,200) and come in blue, green, and silver colours.

The phone will support 5G connectivity, have a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There seem to be three camera sensors on the back and the overall design of the phone looks exactly the same as the Redmi Note 10 5G. In fact, the poster shared by the tipster could just be of the Redmi Note 10 5G as suggested by a Twitter account named Mi Update Philippines that mentions the poster is photoshopped.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 10 5G as the Redmi 20X in China as its successor, the Redmi 10X 4G, was a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 for the Chinese market. Additionally, the price shared is for the 4GB + 128GB variant of the phone which was the top-tier model for the Redmi Note 10 5G. This suggests that a base model of the Redmi 20X could be even cheaper.

Redmi 20X specifications (expected)

If the Redmi 20X does turn out to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, it will feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It could feature a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there may be an 8-megapixel sensor for slefies and video calls. The Redmi 20X could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There could also be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Redmi 20X.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Further reading: Redmi 20X, Redmi 20X price, Redmi 20X specifications, Redmi Note 10 5G, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launching on April 7
Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G; Price, Specifications Tipped
