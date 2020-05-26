Redmi 10X series has been unveiled as Xiaomi's latest range of mid-range smartphones. The new series include the Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro as the three distinct models. All three Redmi 10X phones come with multiple rear cameras and have a gradient finish back. However, there are many differences on the part of their pricing and specifications. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G is designed as the top-of-the-line model with a quad rear camera setup, while the Redmi 10X 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. The Redmi 10X, on the other hand, appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 that was launched at a global event in late April.

In this article, we compare the price and specifications of the Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro to mark out all the major differences.

Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X 5G vs Redmi 10X Pro 5G: Price

The Redmi 10X price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the base, 4GB + 128GB storage variant. Customers can also get its 6GB + 128GB storage option at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700). In contrast, the Redmi 10X 5G price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 6GB + 64GB storage option, while its 6GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,100). The phone also has a 8GB + 128GB storage option at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,300) and the top-end 8GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,400). However, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,800).

Xiaomi will start selling the Redmi 10X 5G in Deep Ocean Blue, Lunar Gold, Starlight White, and Twilight Purple colour options in China from June 1, while the Redmi 10X Pro 5G will go on sale starting June 6. The Redmi 10X 4G model, on the other front, is already available for purchase in China in Forest Green, Frost White, and Skyline Blue colours.

Details about the global debut of the Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro 5G are yet to be revealed.

Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X 5G vs Redmi 10X Pro: Specifications

The Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro, all three phones come with dual-SIM support and run Android 10, along with MIUI 11 on top. On the display part, the Redmi 10X offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 450 nits brightness, while the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G come with a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that has 20:9 aspect ratio and 800 nits brightness as well as features such as DC dimming and HDR10+. The Redmi 10X also has a hole-punch display design, whereas the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G have a waterdrop-style cutout.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10X packs octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro, on the other hand, have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, paired with Mali-G57 MC5 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For capturing photos and recording videos, the Redmi 10X has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This is unlike the Redmi 10X 5G that has the triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G, on the other front, comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes an additional 8-megapixel telephoto sensor to support 3x optical zoom and a 5-megapixel macro shooter alongside the 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

In terms of supporting selfies and video, the Redmi 10X has a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.25 lens. The Redmi 10X 5G, on the other hand, has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, whereas the Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi 10X has a maximum of 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. However, the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G come with up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 10X include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G, on the other hand, offer dual-mode 5G (SA/ NSA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G also has NFC support.

The Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, and Redmi 10X Pro, all have sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, though the Redmi 10X has a traditional fingerprint sensor at the back.

On the battery front, the Redmi 10X packs 5,020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging based on the Quick Charge 3.0 protocol. The Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G, on the other hand, include 4,520mAh battery. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G also comes bundled with a 33W charger, while the Redmi 10X 5G will get a 22.5W charger.

The Redmi 10X measures 162.3x77.2x8.9mm, while the Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G measure 164.16x75.75x8.99mm. Moreover, the Redmi 10X weighs 199 grams, whereas the Redmi 10X 5G weighs 205 grams and the Redmi 10X Pro 5G is 208 grams in weight.

