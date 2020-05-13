Redmi 10X Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing

Redmi 10X is expected to be an upcoming phone by Xiaomi and it started making news last month. Now, it has been reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing with model number Xiaomi M2003J15SC. While the listing does not give a name to the phone, it is believed to be the Redmi 10X as it shares the same code name ‘Merlin' with a phone that was previously spotted in a Google Play Console listing, named Redmi 10X. The new Geekbench listing also shows the single-core and muti-core performance of this phone expected to be powered by the Helio G70 SoC.

The Geekbench 5.1 listing was first spotted by Gizmochina and shows a phone with model number Xiaomi M2003J15SC. This listing was uploaded on May 11 and the phone in question has been listed with Android 10. The motherboard section in the listing shows ‘merlinnfc', which leads us to believe that this phone is none other than the Redmi 10X. To recall, the Redmi 10X with code name ‘merlin' was recently spotted in a Google Play Console listing with the same name and code name. It was also reportedly listed on Chinese regulator TENAA's database with the model number M2003J15SC.

Coming back to the Geekbench listing of the Redmi 10X, the single-core performance is 360 while the multi-core performance is 1,287. The phone has been listed with the octa-core MT6769Z, which is believed to be the Helio G70 SoC. The listing also shows that the base frequency of this chipset is 1.80GHz and the RAM capacity in the Redmi 10X is 6GB.

Redmi 10X price and specifications (expected)

The Redmi 10X could release in China for CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000). Talking about the specifications of the alleged Redmi 10X, the TENAA and Google Play Console listings give us some idea of what to expect from the phone. It may have a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display, 4GB and 6GB RAM options, as well as 128GB of storage. The quad rear camera setup on the back is expected to include a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors, just like the Redmi Note 9. The front camera is expected to be a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone may pack a 5,020mAh battery.