Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G are official. Unveiled in China, the latest additions to Redmi's smartphone portfolio run on MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC and pack 4,520mAh battery. The Redmi 10X 5G offers a triple rear camera setup, while the Redmi 10X Pro 5G has a quad camera setup at the back. Both phones support dual band 5G and come with a screen fingerprint sensor. A Redmi 10X 4G model has also launched alongside, and this variant seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9.

Redmi 10X series price, availability

The Redmi 10X 5G is priced in China at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 19,100), the 8GB + 128GB storage option will retail at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,200), while the top-end 8GB + 256GB model carries a price tag of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,400).

The Redmi 10X Pro 5G, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,300) for the 8GB + 128GB model and at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,600) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option. The phones will be offered in Twilight Purple, Deep Ocean Blue, Starlight White, Lunar Gold colour options. The Redmi 10X will go on sale starting June 1, while the Redmi 10X Pro will go on sale beginning June 5.

Redmi 10X 4G model is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 4GB + 128GB storage option and at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. It is already on sale in China in Blue, Green, and White colour options.

Redmi 10X 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10X 5G runs on MIUI 11. MIUI 12 updates will gradually rollout via OTA starting from late June 2020. It features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with HDR10+ and 600nits brightness. It is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor, coupled with Mali-G57 MC5 GPU. The phone packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For the imaging needs, the Redmi 10X 5G has a triple camera setup at the back with 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

The Redmi 10X 5G includes 4,520mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. Connectivity options include SA/NSA dual mode 5G support, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The Redmi 10X 5G comes with a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. The phone's dimensions measure at 164.16x75.75x8.99mm, and it weighs 205 grams. The Redmi 10X comes with IP53-level for dust and splash protection.

Redmi 10X Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10X Pro 5G also runs on MIUI 11, and features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with HDR10 and 600nits brightness. It is also powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor, coupled with Mali-G57 MC5 GPU. The phone is listed to pack up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi 10X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 11

Coming to the optics, the Redmi 10X Pro 5G has a quad camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that supports 3X optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom. There's another 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera on the back. Up front, the phone has a 20-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

There is a 4,520mAh battery integrated inside with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include SA/NSA dual mode 5G support, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes with a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. The dimensions measure at 164.16x75.75x8.99mm, and it weighs a little more at 208 grams.

Redmi 10X 4G specifications

The Redmi 10X 4G looks like a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9. The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10X 4G runs on MIUI 11, based on Android 10, and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD display along with 394ppi pixel density and 450nits brightness. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB.

Redmi 10X 4G is powered by the Helio G85 SoC

Coming to the cameras on the Redmi 10X 4G, the quad camera setup sits inside a square-shaped module and it houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. There is an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Up front, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside the display cutout.

The Redmi 10X 4G packs a large 5,020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging and up to 9W reverse charging. Xiaomi has included a 22.5W fast charger inside the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, A-GPS, and more. The rear fingerprint sensor sits right below the quad camera unit.

