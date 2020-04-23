Technology News
loading

Redmi 10X Price and Specifications Tipped, Expected to Be Powered by Helio G85 SoC

Redmi 10X is expected to pack a massive 5,020 mAh battery.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 23 April 2020 12:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 10X Price and Specifications Tipped, Expected to Be Powered by Helio G85 SoC

Photo Credit: China Telecom

Redmi 10X photos show the phone having a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Redmi 10X has been listed on China Telecom
  • It is said to come with MediaTek Helio G85 processor
  • The phone may have a quad-camera setup at the back

Redmi 10X is said to be the name of the mysterious phone that was listed on TENAA's database with model number M2003J15SC. The last week's listing had suggested some specifications of the phone. With the fresh listing on China Telecom, new details about the smartphone have been hinted. It may be the first phone to come with Helio G85 SoC. Its images have also come out that show the phone having four cameras embedded at the back.

Redmi 10X price (expected)

As per the China Telecom listing, Redmi 10X price will start at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in China. We can expect the phone to be available in Sky Blue, Pine Morning Green, and Ice Fog White colours. There is no word on a sale or launch date at this point, however, we could see the phone being unveiled at Xiaomi's April 27 launch event.

Redmi 10X specifications (expected)

The China Telecom product listing shows that the dual-SIM Redmi 10X may come with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with thin bezels. As mentioned earlier, the phone is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. The upcoming smartphone is said to provide 128 GB of internal storage. In terms of the operating system, the new Redmi phone could be running MIUI 11, based on Android 10.

As for the cameras, Redmi 10X can be seen housing four cameras in a square module on the back. The module could comprise of 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel camera sensors. For selfies, there may be a 13-megapixel front camera, inside a hole-punch cutout.

Redmi 10X may have a 5020mAh battery as its power source. Its dimensions are expected to be 162.38 x 77.2 x 8.95mm and it may weigh 205 grams, according to the listing. The smartphone could feature a fingerprint sensor, compass, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and GPS. Additionally, a USB Type-C port for connectivity and a 3.5mm jack are expected as well.

Redmi 10X

Redmi 10X

Display 6.53-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 10X, Xiaomi, China Telecom
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Star Wars Female-Centric Series in the Works With Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland: Report
Netflix to Raise $1 Billion to Fund Original Content
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Redmi 10X Price and Specifications Tipped, Expected to Be Powered by Helio G85 SoC
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  3. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  4. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  5. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
  8. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Boxes Listed on OnePlus Website
  9. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  10. Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications Leaked Hours Before Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Bip Lite 1S With 30-Day Battery Life Launching on April 30
  2. Huawei to Launch Headphones, Smart Eyewear With Kirin A1 Chip: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Boxes Listed on OnePlus India Website, Prices Revealed
  4. YouTube Originals Embrace Lockdown With Melinda Gates, MrBeast, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, More
  5. Instagram Speeding Up Rollout of a Memorial Account Feature Due to Coronavirus Deaths: Report
  6. Apple Dominated True Wireless Earbuds Shipments in India in 2019: Counterpoint Research
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Tournament With More Than $1 Million in Prizes Announced
  8. Zoom Meeting App's Daily Users Top 300 Million as Ban List Grows
  9. Google Meet Getting Chrome Tab Presentations, Layout Updates, Low-Light Mode, and More
  10. Google Duo Soon to Get New Features, Including Clearer Calls on Low Bandwidth Connections, More Group Call Participants
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com