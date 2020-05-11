Technology News
Redmi 10X 4G Specifications Spotted on Google Play Console, Processor and RAM Details Tipped

Redmi 10X 4G has reportedly been spotted with codename Merlin on a Google Play Console listing.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 11 May 2020 11:22 IST
Redmi 10X 4G is rumoured to be the China version of Redmi Note 9.

Highlights
  • The listing allegedly highlights Redmi 10X 4G with full-HD+ display
  • However, other details including camera setup and battery were not shown
  • Xiaomi might launch a new Redmi phone soon

Redmi 10X 4G has been in the news lately and it was rumoured that this Xiaomi phone is the China-version of Redmi Note 9. This was speculated after few reports had tipped the alleged specifications of Redmi 10X 4G that coincided with the specifications of Redmi Note 9 that was launched at a global event in April. Now, a new report is suggesting that the Redmi 10X 4G was spotted on Google Play Console listing, however, few of its hardware specifications differed from what the earlier reports had highlighted. At the moment, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has not confirmed the launch of the phone, so all the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Redmi 10X 4G specifications (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Redmi 10X 4G has been spotted on a Google Play Console listing with the codename Merlin. The phone allegedly packs MediaTek Helio G70 SoC instead of the Helio G85 SoC that's powering the Redmi Note 9. It was also highlighted that the Redmi 10X 4G features a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display along with 4GB RAM. The report does not specify other key details including the battery capacity, camera setup, screen size etc.

Earlier in April, a Redmi phone said to be the Redmi 10X 4G was spotted on a China Telecom listing with the model number M2003J15SC. As per the listing, the phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display and is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM. The listing also highlighted the quad rear camera setup that includes 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 2-megapixel camera sensors - similar to that of Redmi Note 9. It was also suggested that the Redmi 10X 4G packs a 13-megapixel front camera and a 5,020mAh battery. It was stated that the Redmi 10X 4G price will start at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in China.

Redmi 10X 4G launch date (expected)

Similarly, A notable tipster on Weibo had suggested that the Redmi 10 10X 4G could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, contrary to what the new Google Play listing is indicating. Notably, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing last week had indicated the arrival of new Redmi phones in May, therefore, more information about the Redmi 10X 4G can be expected very soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 10X, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10X specifications, Redmi 10X 4G specifications
