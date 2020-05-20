Technology News
loading

Redmi 10X Listed for Pre-Bookings Ahead of May 26 Launch

Redmi 10X is said to be offered in 4G and 5G options.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 May 2020 12:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 10X Listed for Pre-Bookings Ahead of May 26 Launch

Photo Credit: JD.com

The e-retail listing reveals four colour options of Redmi 10X

Highlights
  • Photo on e-retail site highlights the phone's 48-megapixel main camera
  • Redmi 10X is confirmed to pack MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC
  • It is tipped to come with a Pro variant

Redmi 10X phone has made its way to a Chinese e-retailer ahead of its launch on May 26. The smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand is up for pre-bookings via the website. According to the listed information, the phone is being offered in Standard Edition (translated) and Pioneer Edition (translated). It is speculated that the Standard Edition of the phone supports 4G LTE connectivity while the Pioneer Edition supports 5G. Earlier this week, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed that the phone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.

The images on the e-retail site, JD.com highlight that the phone will pack a 48-megapixel main camera. The camera module design is quite similar to the one we saw on Redmi Note 9 that was launched in April. Additionally, the image also highlights Redmi 10X's four colour options. These include Blue, Gold, Purple, and White. Moreover, a photo of the Redmi 10X's quad rear camera setup and a colour option was also published by Weibing on his Weibo account today. The e-retail website, unfortunately, does not reveal the key hardware specifications nor the pricing of the smartphone.

The company on Tuesday also announced that the Redmi 10X will be launched along with new Redmi smart TVs.

Meanwhile, a report earlier this week tipped the RAM and storage options for Redmi 10X and Redmi 10X 4G. According to the report, the 4G variant of the phone will be offered in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options. In contrast, the Redmi 10X 5G will be offered in in four configurations namely, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

Additionally, it was hinted that Redmi 10X also has a Pro variant. Redmi 10X Pro will be reportedly offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options.

Redmi 10X will be launched on May 26 at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST).

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X specifications, Redmi 10X 4G specifications, Redmi 10X Pro
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Quits, Role to Be Recast for Season 2

Related Stories

Redmi 10X Listed for Pre-Bookings Ahead of May 26 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  4. Five facts on Faizal Siddiqui ‘Acid Attack’ TikTok Video Controversy
  5. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  6. Vodafone Idea Removes Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
  7. Swiggy Lays Off 1,100 Employees, Shuts Down Cloud Kitchens
  8. Xiaomi Mi TV 55-Inch Getting PatchWall 3.0 Update in India
  9. Jio Discontinues Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  10. Realme Watch 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 10X Listed for Pre-Bookings Ahead of May 26 Launch
  2. Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Quits, Role to Be Recast for Season 2
  3. LG Stylo 6 Launched With 6.8-Inch FHD+ Display, Stylus Pen: Price, Specifications
  4. Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Plans
  5. Huawei MediaPad T5 Tablet WiFi Edition Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. Apple TV+ Gets Into Licensing to Better Compete With Netflix, Amazon, Disney: Report
  7. Google Chrome 83 Debuts With Redesign Privacy and Security Settings, Updated Incognito Mode
  8. MIUI 12 Global Rollout Starts in June: Mi 9 Series, Redmi K20 Series Among First Phones to Get It
  9. Google Says Won't Build AI Tools for Oil and Gas Drillers Following Greenpeace Report
  10. Honor ViewPad 6 5G Tablet With 10.4-Inch 2K Display, Kirin 985 SoC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com