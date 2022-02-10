Technology News
loading
Redmi 10C Spotted on US FCC, IMEI, BIS Certification Websites; Said to Run MIUI 13 Out-of-the-Box

Redmi 10C's BIS listing suggests it may launch in India sometime soon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 February 2022 13:05 IST
Redmi 10C Spotted on US FCC, IMEI, BIS Certification Websites; Said to Run MIUI 13 Out-of-the-Box

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Redmi 10C is said to get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/n/ac and LTE connectivity

Highlights
  • Redmi 10C moniker was spotted on IMEI database
  • Redmi 10A said to get dual rear camera setup
  • Both smartphones could be priced under Rs. 12,000

An alleged Redmi 10C listing has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. The smartphone has also been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database. Redmi 10C has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. However, these listings don't reveal much about the upcoming Redmi smartphone. Last month, a Redmi 10A smartphone was spotted on US FCC and Geekbench websites. Furthermore, Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are tipped to launch in India sometime soon.

As per the FCC listing, a Xiaomi smartphone with model number 220333QNY that is said to be the global variant of Redmi 10C — reportedly spotted on IMEI database by MySmartPrice — may run MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. The US FCC listing also mentions that the upcoming Redmi 10C could get Wi-Fi 802.11 a/n/ac and LTE connectivity. The report also mentions that the Indian variant of the upcoming Redmi smartphone — with 220333QBI as its internal model designation — has received BIS certification, hinting that the smartphone may launch in India soon.

Last month, another Redmi smartphone — Redmi 10A — was spotted on US FCC, IMEI, and Geekbench websites. The FCC listing was for a smartphone with model number 220233L2G and mentioned that it could get a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It is said to be available in four RAM-and-storage configurations — 2GB + 32GB, 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB. Furthermore, the handset is said to run MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

Another report from last month states that the two upcoming Redmi smartphones — Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C — will launch in India sometime soon and could be priced under Rs. 12,000. Both smartphones are said to feature MediaTek processors under the hood. However, Xiaomi has not yet confirmed any details regarding the two smartphones, so this report should be considered with a pinch of salt.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 10C, Redmi 10C Specifications, Redmi 10A, Xiaomi
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
ShareChat Said to Acquire Rival MX TakaTak Short-Video App for $700 Million
Microsoft Announces New App Store Guidelines as It Woos Regulators on Activision Blizzard Deal

Redmi 10C Spotted on US FCC, IMEI, BIS Certification Websites; Said to Run MIUI 13 Out-of-the-Box
