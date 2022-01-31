Technology News
loading

Redmi 10A Certification Listing Tips Key Specifications, 4 Storage Options Expected

The Redmi 10A was also spotted on Geekbench with a different model number.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 January 2022 13:24 IST
Redmi 10A Certification Listing Tips Key Specifications, 4 Storage Options Expected

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Redmi 10A may be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi 10A listed to come with a 13-megapixel primary camera
  • It may be launched alongside the Redmi 10C
  • Redmi 10A to run MIUI 12.5 and sport a fingerprint sensor

Redmi 10A has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which suggests key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The phone was also spotted on Geekbench earlier this month with a different model number from the FCC listing. The Geekbench listing said that it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. A report last month hinted that the Redmi 10A could launch alongside Redmi 10C as new mid-range smartphones from the Chinese company.

As per the FCC listing, a smartphone with the model number 220233L2G, said to be the global variant of the Redmi 10A — also reportedly spotted on IMEI database — will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup. There is said to be a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the back camera. The phone is listed to be available in four configurations — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset is said to included a fingerprint scanner, run MIUI 12.5, and support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

As mentioned, the smartphone with a different model number 220233L2C was spotted on Geekbench earlier. The variant with the letter ‘G' is said to be the global variant of the phone and the one with letter ‘C' could be a model for the Chinese market. The phone scored 791 points in the single-core and 3630 points in the multi-core tests. The listing says the phone will come with at least one variant that has 4GB of RAM and run Android 11-based MIUI skin. Furthermore, the listing suggest that the phone will sport an octa-core processor with codename dandelion, which reportedly belongs to MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

A report claimed that the Redmi 10A will be a new mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi and it could be powered by a MediaTek SoC. The phone is said to come along with Redmi 10C The report also said that Xiaomi will unveil Redmi 10A and the Redmi 10C smartphones at a price of under Rs. 12,000 or $200 (roughly Rs. 15,000). Redmi 10A is also said to have ‘thunder' and ‘light' codenames, while Redmi 10C is said to have ‘fog', ‘rain', and ‘wind' codenames.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 10A, Redmi 10A Specifications, Redmi 10C, Redmi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
TCL 305 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Redmi 10A Certification Listing Tips Key Specifications, 4 Storage Options Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  2. WhatsApp’s Unlimited Google Drive Backup May End Soon
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  5. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Alleged Promo Video and Marketing Images Surface
  8. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
  9. Gionee G13 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All the Details
  10. MSI Mag Trident S Mini Gaming Console Officially Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation State of Play Announced for February 2, Will Showcase Gran Turismo 7 Gameplay Footage
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. Fitbit Releases ‘2021 Year in Review’, Offers Insights into Step Count, Sleep, and More
  4. macOS Monterey 12.2 Causing Battery Drain Problem in Sleep Mode for Some Users
  5. YouTube Music Testing Personalised 'Recommended Radios' Tab: Report
  6. Oppo Find Series Tipped to Get Foldable Flip Phone, Launch, Price Details Surface
  7. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Gets $100 Million in Donated Crypto Back From India Crypto Relief Fund
  8. MSI Teases MAG Trident S Mini Gaming Console, Specifications to Include AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Processor
  9. Joe Rogan Responds to Allegations of Spreading COVID-19 Misinformation via Podcast on Spotify
  10. Facebook Owner Meta to Lift Veil off Its Metaverse Business Reality Labs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.