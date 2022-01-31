Redmi 10A has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which suggests key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The phone was also spotted on Geekbench earlier this month with a different model number from the FCC listing. The Geekbench listing said that it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. A report last month hinted that the Redmi 10A could launch alongside Redmi 10C as new mid-range smartphones from the Chinese company.

As per the FCC listing, a smartphone with the model number 220233L2G, said to be the global variant of the Redmi 10A — also reportedly spotted on IMEI database — will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup. There is said to be a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the back camera. The phone is listed to be available in four configurations — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset is said to included a fingerprint scanner, run MIUI 12.5, and support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

As mentioned, the smartphone with a different model number 220233L2C was spotted on Geekbench earlier. The variant with the letter ‘G' is said to be the global variant of the phone and the one with letter ‘C' could be a model for the Chinese market. The phone scored 791 points in the single-core and 3630 points in the multi-core tests. The listing says the phone will come with at least one variant that has 4GB of RAM and run Android 11-based MIUI skin. Furthermore, the listing suggest that the phone will sport an octa-core processor with codename dandelion, which reportedly belongs to MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

A report claimed that the Redmi 10A will be a new mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi and it could be powered by a MediaTek SoC. The phone is said to come along with Redmi 10C The report also said that Xiaomi will unveil Redmi 10A and the Redmi 10C smartphones at a price of under Rs. 12,000 or $200 (roughly Rs. 15,000). Redmi 10A is also said to have ‘thunder' and ‘light' codenames, while Redmi 10C is said to have ‘fog', ‘rain', and ‘wind' codenames.

