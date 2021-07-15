Redmi 10, a rumoured budget series from Xiaomi, has been spotted on Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US and IMEI certification sites. These listings suggest that the phone is a work in progress and may be close to launch. The sites also leak key specifications of the phone and suggest its official marketing name. The FCC listing tips that the Redmi 10 will have up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The IMEI listing, on the other hand, suggests its official marketing name.

The rumoured Redmi 10 device has reportedly appeared on FCC and IMEI certification sites with the same model number 21061119AG. As mentioned, the IMEI listing does not reveal much about the phone but confirms that the model number belongs to the Redmi 10. Both the certification listings were first spotted by 91Mobiles.

FCC leaks that the Redmi 10 may run on MIUI 12.5 based Android 11. It is likely to support 4G and have dual-band Wi-Fi. The listing suggests that the Redmi 10 may come in three RAM + storage options — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

These certification listings reportedly also suggest the Redmi 10 may launch in markets like India, Europe, Russia, Malaysia, and Singapore. Tipster Kacper Skrzypek has further mentioned that the Redmi 10 FCC listing reveals that the phone may have a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Late last month, the Redmi 10 series was teased to launch in India, but there has been no word from the company on it since.

The predecessor Redmi 9 series debuted in August last year and the successor may launch around the same time this year. The Redmi 9 and the Redmi 9 Prime were introduced first and the series now also includes Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9i, which were introduced later. There is no clarity on which Redmi 10 series phone will see a debut first.

Xiaomi is currently gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 10T on July 20. It could shift its focus on the Redmi 10 series after that.

