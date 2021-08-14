Technology News
  Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Specifications Appear on Official Blog Ahead of Announcement

Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Specifications Appear on Official Blog Ahead of Announcement

Redmi 10 will be available in three distinct variants, Xiaomi briefly mentioned in a blog post.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 August 2021 14:40 IST
Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Specifications Appear on Official Blog Ahead of Announcement

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 10 will come in three different colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 specifications were accidentally published on Mi.com site
  • Xiaomi confirmed the new Redmi phone as an upgrade to last year’s Redmi 9
  • Redmi 10 will offer up to 128GB of onboard storage

Redmi 10 specifications, images, and other major details have apparently been prematurely released by a blog post on Xiaomi's global Mi.com website. The new Redmi phone was, up until now, a part of the rumour mill. It will come as the successor to the Redmi 9 that the Chinese company launched in August last year. As a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the Redmi 10 is expected to come with a hole-punch display and quad rear cameras. The smartphone is also said to offer the latest MIUI experience.

As initially reported by XDA Developers, Xiaomi released a blog post announcing the launch of the Redmi 10 on Friday, August 13. The post was pulled shortly after it appeared on the site, though its cached version was still live at the time of filing this story.

Redmi 10 price, availability details

The blog post carrying the details about the Redmi 10 didn't include anything about its pricing and availability. However, it did confirm that the smartphone will be available in three different RAM + storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. The post also confirmed that the phone will be available in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colours along with matte, smooth, and glossy finish, respectively.

Redmi 10 specifications (leaked)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 10 will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Dot Display along with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio, according to the official blog post. The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. Some previous reports also indicated the same MediaTek chipset.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 10 will have a quad rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will also come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 10 will come with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage versions. Xiaomi has also mentioned that the phone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will also have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging support. Besides, the phone will measure 161.95x75.53x8.92mm and weigh 181 grams.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi 10 price, Redmi 10 specifications, Redmi 10, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
GTA PS2 Titles May Get Remastered Versions From Rockstar Games’ Dundee Studio

