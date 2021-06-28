Technology News
Redmi 10 Series India Launch Teased, Could Arrive in Early July

Redmi 10 series may include the same number of phones as the Redmi 9 series.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 June 2021 18:35 IST
Redmi 10 series will be budget friendly like the Redmi 9 (above) series

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 series could launch early next month
  • The company has not confirmed if it will unveil the Redmi 10 series
  • Redmi India teased ‘#10on10’ on Twitter

Redmi 10 series may soon launch in India, Xiaomi has teased on Twitter. As the name suggests, the Redmi 10 series will be a successor to the Redmi 9 series that includes Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9i. While the Chinese company did not directly state it will be launching the Redmi 10 series, the tweet suggests that will be the case and that the series may be unveiled early next month.

Redmi India took to Twitter to share a short clip that says “Redmi Revolution” along with the hashtag “#10on10.” This suggests the company is talking about unveiling the Redmi 10 series. The tweet also states, “Hitting your screens soon.” This suggests the series could be unveiled early in July. Additionally, the word ‘Revolution' has 10 letters so that could be a reason why the company decided to go with it. These speculations should be considered with a pinch of salt. Besides the tweet, there is no information available on the Redmi 10 series.

It is unclear how many models will be included in the Redmi 10 series and which will be the first to launch. With the Redmi 9 series, Redmi 9 Prime was the first to launch in India in the first week of August last year. It was followed by Redmi 9 later in the same month. Then, early in September 2020, Redmi 9A was launched followed by Redmi 9i about two weeks later. Redmi 9 Power launched in December last year in India.

The Redmi 9 series is a budget-friendly lineup of smartphones and the Redmi 10 series is expected to be the same.

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 10T smartphone in Russia as the latest entrant in the Redmi Note 10 series. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Vineet Washington
