Redmi 10 series will launch in India soon, according to a new report. Xiaomi is said to be gearing up to launch the Redmi 9 series successors, however an exact launch date is not known yet. The Redmi 10 series is likely to include a bunch of budget-friendly phones, similar to the Redmi 9 series that launched last year. Additionally, the Redmi Note 10S could also reportedly launch in India soon, and the phone's colour options and possible configurations for the Indian market have been tipped. Xiaomi is also preparing to launch the Mi 11 series that will include the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11X on April 23.

91Mobiles has cited industry sources in a report that claims the Redmi 10 series will launch in the Indian market soon. It is expected to be a budget-friendly series, just like the Redmi 9 series, and is expected to be priced starting under Rs. 10,000. The Redmi 9 series includes Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9 Prime, and Redmi 9A, and successors to many of these phones could be launched in the Redmi 10 series. An exact launch date and key specifications are not known at the moment, but these phones should run on Android 11 and feature full-HD+ displays.

The report says that Xiaomi will also launch the Redmi Note 10S in India soon. The phone is expected to arrive in the Indian market in three colour options – Blue, Grey, and White. It is tipped to come in multiple configurations – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The Redmi Note 10S was launched globally in March and comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It features a 6.43-inch centre-aligned, hole-punch display and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The quad camera setup at the back includes a 64-megapixel main camera.

