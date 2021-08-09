Technology News
loading

Redmi 10 Tipped to Come With Helio G88 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked as Well

Redmi 10 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main camera at the back.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 August 2021 12:00 IST
Redmi 10 Tipped to Come With Helio G88 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked as Well

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

Redmi 10 may have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 may come in Sea Blue, Pebble White, Carbon Gray colours
  • Redmi 10 is reported to feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • Redmi 10 is tipped to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 software

Redmi 10, an upcoming device in the Xiaomi portfolio, has been spotted on several e-commerce sites before official launch. This hints that the launch may not be too far away, and the listings have also leaked renders and key specifications of the upcoming handset. The Redmi 10 is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is reported to have a quad camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared multiple renders of the Redmi 10 offering design details and has also leaked specifications of the phone, as listed on e-commerce sites. The phone was listed on Singaporean e-commerce site Courts briefly, but was removed soon after. The listing tips that the phone may come in three colour options - Sea Blue, Pebble White, and Carbon Gray.

At the back, the Redmi 10 may have a rectangular-shaped module with quad rear cameras integrated. The panel finish is glossy and the fingerprint sensor is side- mounted. There is a hole-punch display up front with the cut out placed in the top centre. Volume rockers are situated on the right spine, while the speakers and USB Type-C port are seen to be located on the bottom edge. The 3.5mm audio jack is tipped to be integrated on the top edge of the smartphone.

Redmi 10 specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Redmi 10 is leaked to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and support dual-SIM slots. It is reported to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with 90Hs refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is tipped to be at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Redmi 10 may feature a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera for video calls. There is likely a 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charge support. Connectivity options may include USB Type-C (2.0) port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.0. The dimensions are tipped to measure at 162x75.3x8.95mm.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Alleged Price, Specifications, Official-Looking Renders Surface Again

Related Stories

Redmi 10 Tipped to Come With Helio G88 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked as Well
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  2. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  3. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Vivo Y53s India Launch Set for August 9: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Live Blog of Best Deals and Discounts
  8. Google Approves 85 Percent of 10,000 Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones and Gadgets
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 10 Tipped to Come With Helio G88 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked as Well
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Alleged Price, Specifications, Official-Looking Renders Surface Again
  3. The Suicide Squad Box Office Disappoints, DC Movie Crawls to $72.2 Million Gross
  4. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Through MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp
  6. Microsoft Xbox 'Night Mode' Will Let Users Dim Power Button, Controller's LED
  7. Facebook Introduces Prayer Tool in Groups to Attract the Faithful
  8. Microsoft Teams to Get a New 'Top Hits' Feature That Improves Its Search Functions
  9. Google Approves 85 Percent of 10,000 Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely
  10. Czech Scientists Give 'Brains' to Drone System to Detect Abnormal Behaviour
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com