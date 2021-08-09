Redmi 10, an upcoming device in the Xiaomi portfolio, has been spotted on several e-commerce sites before official launch. This hints that the launch may not be too far away, and the listings have also leaked renders and key specifications of the upcoming handset. The Redmi 10 is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is reported to have a quad camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared multiple renders of the Redmi 10 offering design details and has also leaked specifications of the phone, as listed on e-commerce sites. The phone was listed on Singaporean e-commerce site Courts briefly, but was removed soon after. The listing tips that the phone may come in three colour options - Sea Blue, Pebble White, and Carbon Gray.

At the back, the Redmi 10 may have a rectangular-shaped module with quad rear cameras integrated. The panel finish is glossy and the fingerprint sensor is side- mounted. There is a hole-punch display up front with the cut out placed in the top centre. Volume rockers are situated on the right spine, while the speakers and USB Type-C port are seen to be located on the bottom edge. The 3.5mm audio jack is tipped to be integrated on the top edge of the smartphone.

Redmi 10 specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Redmi 10 is leaked to run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and support dual-SIM slots. It is reported to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with 90Hs refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 6GB RAM. Internal storage is tipped to be at 128GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Redmi 10 may feature a 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera for video calls. There is likely a 5,000mAh battery on board with 18W fast charge support. Connectivity options may include USB Type-C (2.0) port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.0. The dimensions are tipped to measure at 162x75.3x8.95mm.