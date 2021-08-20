Redmi 10 Prime Teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, Could Launch Soon

Redmi 10 Prime has been teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter through a cryptic tweet. The phone is expected to launch in the country soon as it has been getting its necessary certifications. It is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi 10 that launched globally earlier this week. Jain did not reveal which phone he is referencing in the tweet and there is no launch date either. Redmi 10 Prime is going to be the first Redmi 10 series phone in India.

Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to tease the upcoming Redmi 10 Prime. While the tweet doesn't really mention the phone's name, it has a bunch of prime numbers listed in a sequence. Even the Twitter name for Jain has been changed to a set of prime numbers. Equating the first 26 prime numbers to alphabets, the sequence of numbers shared in the tweet spells, ‘grand entry of the superstar Redmi.' This suggests the Jain is teasing the Redmi 10 Prime, however, there is no launch date in the tweet.

???? All set for the 17 61 2 43 7 11 43 71 61 97 47 13 71 19 11 67 73 53 11 61 67 71 2 61! ????



61 11 7 41 23! ????#ComingSoon — 41 2 43 73 (@manukumarjain) August 20, 2021

The Redmi 10 Prime was reportedly spotted in a Bluetooth SIG listing recently and it is said to come with model number 21061119BI. The ‘I' at the end suggests this is the Indian variant of the phone but since the model number is exactly the same as the model number for the Redmi 10 (except for the last letter which is ‘G' for global in case of the Redmi 10) which suggests the Redmi 10 Prime could be a rebadged Redmi 10 in India.

If it does turn out to be a rebranded Redmi 10, we can get an ideal of what to expect from the Redmi 10 Prime in terms of specifications. It could come with 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with 90Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, there may be a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth purposes. Redmi 10 Prime could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and 9W reverse wired charging.

Xiaomi has not shared any details about the rumoured Redmi 10 Prime but it is expected to be officially unveiled soon.