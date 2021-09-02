Technology News
loading

Redmi 10 Prime to Pack 6,000mAh Battery, Support Reverse Wired Charging

Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and feature an adaptive refresh rate.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 September 2021 12:18 IST
Redmi 10 Prime to Pack 6,000mAh Battery, Support Reverse Wired Charging

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @manukumarjain

Redmi 10 Prime has the lightest 6,000mAh battery from Redmi

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 Prime will launch on September 3
  • The phone could be a tweaked Redmi 10
  • Redmi 10 Prime will have a hole-punch display design

Redmi 10 Prime has been confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery and support reverse charging. The phone is set to launch in India on September 3 and Xiaomi has been teasing specifications of the phone ahead of its launch. The Redmi 10 Prime could be a rebadged Redmi 10 that was launched globally last month, but could have some minor tweaks. The Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by the same MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that comes with the Redmi 10.

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to share that the Redmi 10 Prime will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is said to be the lightest 6,000mAh battery from the Redmi brand. The phone has also been teased to support reverse wired charging. It means you can charge other devices with your phone using a USB cable. Jain did not share details about fast charging support for the Redmi 10 Prime or how fast the reverse wired charging would work.

Last week, it was confirmed that the Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. This is a relatively new mobile SoC, having been launched in July alongside the Helio G96. The MediaTek Helio G88 is also present in the Redmi 10 that launched globally last week. It is said to offer a “significant upgrade” over the Redmi 9 Prime and the Redmi 9 Power.

The Redmi 10 Prime has been confirmed to feature a hole-punch display design, an adaptive refresh rate, and dual microphones. The phone will be unveiled in India on September 3 and the company will also launch new Redmi branded true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds on the same day.

If the Redmi 10 Prime does turn out to be a tweaked Redmi 10, it can be expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a quad rear camera setup. It could pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone may support 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi 10 Prime Specifications, Redmi 10, Xiaomi
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Developing Own Processor for Chrome OS Laptops and Tablets: Report

Related Stories

Redmi 10 Prime to Pack 6,000mAh Battery, Support Reverse Wired Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  2. TRAI Says Minimum Broadband Speed Should Be 4 Times Faster
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Watch The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice Trailer
  5. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  6. Realme Pad India Launch Teased, Will Feature a Slim Design
  7. Google’s New AI Tool Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  8. From Money Heist to Kota Factory, What to Watch in September
  9. Redmi 10 Prime Will Include a Big Battery and Reverse Wired Charging Support
  10. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Fined EUR 225 Million by Irish Data Privacy Watchdog
  2. Nokia G50 Specifications Tipped by Alleged TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.82-Inch Display
  3. Mars Chopper: China Develops Protype Miniature Helicopter for Future Missions
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India September 1 Patch Addresses Gameplay, UI Issues
  5. Amazon Web Services Glitch Resolved After Disruptions to Japan Brokers, Airline: Report
  6. Astronomers Say Unseen Planet Nine Could Be Brighter, Closer, and Easier To Find
  7. Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S Price in India Increased
  8. Apple Says It’s Working With US States to Adopt Driver’s Licences, State IDs in Apple Wallet
  9. Tesla Car Crash: US Identifies Company’s 12th Autopilot Accident in Incidents Involving Emergency Vehicles
  10. Qualcomm aptX Lossless Bluetooth Codec Announced, Promises Wireless ‘CD-Quality’ Audio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com