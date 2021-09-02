Redmi 10 Prime has been confirmed to pack a 6,000mAh battery and support reverse charging. The phone is set to launch in India on September 3 and Xiaomi has been teasing specifications of the phone ahead of its launch. The Redmi 10 Prime could be a rebadged Redmi 10 that was launched globally last month, but could have some minor tweaks. The Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by the same MediaTek Helio G88 SoC that comes with the Redmi 10.

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to share that the Redmi 10 Prime will be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is said to be the lightest 6,000mAh battery from the Redmi brand. The phone has also been teased to support reverse wired charging. It means you can charge other devices with your phone using a USB cable. Jain did not share details about fast charging support for the Redmi 10 Prime or how fast the reverse wired charging would work.

Last week, it was confirmed that the Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. This is a relatively new mobile SoC, having been launched in July alongside the Helio G96. The MediaTek Helio G88 is also present in the Redmi 10 that launched globally last week. It is said to offer a “significant upgrade” over the Redmi 9 Prime and the Redmi 9 Power.

The Redmi 10 Prime has been confirmed to feature a hole-punch display design, an adaptive refresh rate, and dual microphones. The phone will be unveiled in India on September 3 and the company will also launch new Redmi branded true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds on the same day.

If the Redmi 10 Prime does turn out to be a tweaked Redmi 10, it can be expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a quad rear camera setup. It could pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone may support 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.