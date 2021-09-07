Technology News
Redmi 10 Prime First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Redmi 10 Prime price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 September 2021 10:48 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Redmi 10 Prime is available in Astral White, Bifrost Blue, and Phantom Black colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • It comes in two RAM + storage configurations
  • Redmi 10 Prime packs a 6,000mAh battery

Redmi 10 Prime goes on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm IST via Amazon and official Xiaomi outlets. The smartphone was launched in India last week and is offered in two RAM + storage configurations. Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. The newly launched smartphone seems to be a slightly reworked version of the Redmi 10 that was launched globally last month.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India, sale offers

The newly launched Redmi 10 Prime's price in India starts at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at RS. 14,499. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Mi Studios, and major retail outlets across the country. Redmi 10 Prime is available in Astral White, Bifrost Blue, and Phantom Black colour options.

The Redmi smartphone's listing on Amazon mentions that it will be available with EMI options starting from Rs. 588. Customers will also get an instant discount of Rs. 750 on HDFC Bank cards. There is also a 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for Prime members and 3 percent for non-Prime members.

While purchasing via Mi.com, customers get flat Rs. 400 off while using MobiKwik and can save up to Rs. 10,500 with Mi exchange. Mi.com is also offering the Mi Wi-Fi Smart Speaker at Rs. 1,999 — originally available for Rs. 3,999.

Redmi 10 Prime specifications

Redmi 10 Prime - launched on September 3 —  runs MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, adaptive 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, it features a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. It also supports RAM expansion up to 2GB. Its onboard storage of up to 128GB can be expanded via a microSD card up to 512GB.

For optics, Redmi 10 Prime gets a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi 10 Prime Price in India, Redmi 10 Prime Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
