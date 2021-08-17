Redmi 10 will come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Xiaomi has confirmed through a teaser released on social media. The chipset was announced last month — alongside the Helio G96 — and offers a maximum clock speed of 2GHz. The Redmi 10 is likely to be the first phone to have the MediaTek Helio G88. Separately, Xiaomi is found to be working on another model, the Redmi 10 Prime, in addition to the regular Redmi 10. The Redmi 10 Prime could be specifically designed for the Indian market.

Xiaomi's official account on Twitter has confirmed the presence of the MediaTek Helio G88 on the Redmi 10. The chipset comes as an upgrade to the Helio G85 that the Taiwanese chipmaker had launched last year. The successor includes two cores of ARM Cortex-A75 and six cores of Cortex-A55 — with a maximum clock speed of 2GHz. There is also support for a 90Hz display, LPDDR4x RAM of up to 8GB, and eMMC 5.1 storage. MediaTek has paired the Helio G88 with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU that comes with a maximum frequency of 1GHz.

The presence of the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC was spotted alongside other details about the Redmi Note 10 on an official blog post that Xiaomi briefly published last week. Some recent rumours also suggested the same chipset on the upcoming Redmi phone.

In addition to the teaser confirming the MediaTek chipset, tipster Mukul Sharma has posted a couple of screenshots from the IMEI database of the GSM Association (GSMA). It suggests that Xiaomi has the Redmi 10 Prime in development alongside the vanilla Redmi 10.

The Redmi 10 Prime that allegedly appeared on the IMEI database has the model number 21061119BI. The last letter of the model number suggests that the phone is an Indian variant as Xiaomi normally brings its global phone versions with the letter “G” in their model numbers, while the China-specific models have the ”C” suffixed to the number.

Xiaomi has not yet officially revealed the exact details about the Redmi 10. It is also unclear whether the Redmi 10 Prime is coming alongside the Redmi 10. However, given the amount of teasers, the company seems to be in plans to expand its Redmi portfolio with new smartphones soon.