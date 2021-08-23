Technology News
loading

Redmi 10 Prime India Launch Date Teased for September 3, Key Features Revealed

Redmi 10 Prime may just be a rebranded Redmi 10 that was launched globally last week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 August 2021 14:46 IST
Redmi 10 Prime India Launch Date Teased for September 3, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi has created a microsite to tease Redmi 10 Prime launch in India

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 Prime India launch date has been revealed
  • The Redmi India Twitter account has teased the launch
  • Redmi 10 Prime may have the same specifications of Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime launch in India is set for September 3, Xiaomi teased on Monday. The Chinese company also revealed some of the key features of its upcoming phone through a dedicated microsite. If we look at some of the previous reports, the Redmi 10 Prime may just be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 that Xiaomi launched last week. The smartphone is teased to carry a hole-punch display with an adaptive refresh rate and an all-new MediaTek Helio SoC.

Xiaomi changed the user name of its Redmi India account on Twitter to 10 distinct prime numbers to suggest the arrival of the Redmi 10 Prime. The Twitter account also posted a tweet on Monday that carries a link to a microsite that has a timer to suggest that the launch of the Redmi 10 Prime would take place at 12pm (noon) on September 3.

The microsite also teases some of the key features of the Redmi 10 Prime, including its hole-punch design, adaptive refresh rate, and dual microphones.

Last week, the Redmi 10 Prime was reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) site with a model number 21061119BI. The ‘I' at the end suggested that the model could specifically be meant for the Indian market. However, the rest of the model number was identical to that of the Redmi 10. That suggested the Redmi 10 Prime could be a rebadged Redmi 10.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India (expected)

Redmi 10 Prime price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to be in line with global pricing of the Redmi 10 that arrived at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,800) and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at $219 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

Redmi 10 Prime specifications (expected)

If we consider speculation of being a rebranded Redmi 10, the Redmi 10 Prime could come with the same list of specifications that Xiaomi announced last week. It could include a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone may also carry a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It could also include an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 10 Prime may also have up to 128GB of onboard storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone could also support 9W reverse wired charging.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 10 Prime price in India, Redmi 10 Prime specifications, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi 10, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo Y33s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Redmi 10 Prime India Launch Date Teased for September 3, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  2. Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns as New Spider-Man Trailer Allegedly Leaks
  3. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  4. Vivo Y33s With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Week-Long Rally Sends Cardano Cryptocurrency Price to All-Time High
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Upgraded With Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in India
  2. Redmi 10 Prime India Launch Date Teased for September 3, Key Features Revealed
  3. ESA Shares Stunning Photos of Aurora Lights Taken From International Space Station
  4. Cryptocurrency Payments Now Being Accepted by Over 85,000 Merchants in Switzerland
  5. Vivo Y33s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Narzo 30 5G Gets 4GB + 64GB Model; Realme Fan Festival 2021 Starts August 24
  8. Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro Specifications Tipped, Launch May Happen on September 23
  9. Steve Jobs’ Inscribed and Signed Apple II Manual From 1980 Auctioned for $787,484
  10. iQoo 8 India Launch May Take Place in Mid-September, iQoo 8 Pro Launch Date Remains a Mystery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com