Redmi 10 Prime launch in India is set for September 3, Xiaomi teased on Monday. The Chinese company also revealed some of the key features of its upcoming phone through a dedicated microsite. If we look at some of the previous reports, the Redmi 10 Prime may just be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 that Xiaomi launched last week. The smartphone is teased to carry a hole-punch display with an adaptive refresh rate and an all-new MediaTek Helio SoC.

Xiaomi changed the user name of its Redmi India account on Twitter to 10 distinct prime numbers to suggest the arrival of the Redmi 10 Prime. The Twitter account also posted a tweet on Monday that carries a link to a microsite that has a timer to suggest that the launch of the Redmi 10 Prime would take place at 12pm (noon) on September 3.

The microsite also teases some of the key features of the Redmi 10 Prime, including its hole-punch design, adaptive refresh rate, and dual microphones.

Last week, the Redmi 10 Prime was reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) site with a model number 21061119BI. The ‘I' at the end suggested that the model could specifically be meant for the Indian market. However, the rest of the model number was identical to that of the Redmi 10. That suggested the Redmi 10 Prime could be a rebadged Redmi 10.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India (expected)

Redmi 10 Prime price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to be in line with global pricing of the Redmi 10 that arrived at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also has a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,800) and the top-of-the-line 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model at $219 (roughly Rs. 16,600).

Redmi 10 Prime specifications (expected)

If we consider speculation of being a rebranded Redmi 10, the Redmi 10 Prime could come with the same list of specifications that Xiaomi announced last week. It could include a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, and up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone may also carry a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It could also include an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 10 Prime may also have up to 128GB of onboard storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone could also support 9W reverse wired charging.

