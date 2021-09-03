Redmi 10 Prime is all set to launch in India today, alongside new Redmi branded true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The Xiaomi launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese electronics giant has revealed several details about the smartphone and earbuds. Most recently, the company announced the Redmi 10 Prime will pack a 6,000mAh battery and also support reverse charging. The Redmi earbuds in the meanwhile have been teased to offer 30 hours of total battery life, amongst other things. Read on for more details about the launch, as well as expected price and specifications of both devices.

Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Earbuds livestream details

The Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi truly wireless earbuds launch in India is scheduled for 12pm (noon) today. The virtual event will be livestreamed via the Redmi India YouTube channel, and we've embedded the video stream below, for your convenience. Check back into Gadgets 360 for the latest details from the launch, including the price and availability of the Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi true wireless earbuds as soon as they are announced by Xiaomi.

Redmi 10 Prime price, specifications (expected)

The Redmi 10 Prime is expected to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi 10, which was launched globally in mid-August starting at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB 64GB variant, going up to $219 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the 6GB 128GB variant. We can expect the Redmi 10 Prime to be priced at around the same point in India.

So far, the company has confirmed a few specifications of the Redmi 10 Prime, and these include a 6,000mAh battery, which is one of the possible changes we can expect from the Redmi 10 – that smartphone featured a smaller 5,000mAh battery.

Also, confirmed by the Xiaomi was the processor on the Redmi 10 Prime. The company has revealed it will sport the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC – the same chip powers the Redmi 10. Other details teased include a hole-punch display, adaptive refresh rate, and dual microphones, all of which match the Redmi 10.

If all other specifications of the Redmi 10 Prime remain the same as the Redmi 10, we can expect: MIUI 12.5 (based on Android 11), 6.5-inch full-HD 90Hz refresh rate display, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage, a quad rear camera setup (50-megapixel 8-megapixel 2-megapixel 2-megapixel), 8-megapixel front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 18W fast charging support, and 9W reverse wired charging.

Redmi Earbuds price, specifications (expected)

With the latest Redmi smartphone, Xiaomi will also unveil a new pair of Redmi true wireless earbuds at the launch event today. The company had teased the TWS earbuds last week, and at the time we'd seen an egg-shaped charging case and a design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Other confirmed specifications of the Redmi true wireless earbuds include a Qualcomm chipset and support for aptX Adaptive codec. The TWS earbuds were also teased to feature dual drivers apart from support for Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. As mentioned, a 30-hour total battery life was also revealed, apart from a splash/ sweatproof design and touch controls. Quick Pair support was also teased.

All these specifications are very close to the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, which were launched in China, and released globally as the Redmi Buds 3 Pro. In China, they were priced at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400), and globally, they had a price of $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500). We can expect India price to be somewhere in between.