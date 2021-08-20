Technology News
loading

Redmi 10 Prime Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime was spotted on Bluetooth SIG with model number 21061119BI.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 August 2021 13:57 IST
Redmi 10 Prime Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi 10

Redmi 10 was launched in the global market just a few days ago

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 Prime is tipped to support Bluetooth v5.2
  • Redmi 10 Prime was recently spotted on IMEI database as well
  • Redmi 10 was spotted on Bluetooth SIG with 21061119AG model number

Redmi 10 Prime has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification hinting that the launch of the variant will be in the offing. This comes just a few days after Redmi 10 went official in the global market. A tipster hints that Redmi 10 may launch in India as Redmi 10 Prime. Xiaomi is yet to make any official announcement regarding the Redmi 10 range launch timeline in India. Early rumours did suggest that Redmi 10 Prime could be specifically designed for the Indian market.

Tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) tweeted about the Bluetooth SIG listing of the model number 21061119BI on August 20. The listing suggests that this model number is likely to be named Redmi 10 Prime. The last letter of the model number suggests that the phone is an Indian variant as Xiaomi normally brings its global phone versions with the letter “G” in their model numbers, while the China-specific models have “C” suffixed to the number.

Redmi 10 is listed with the model number 21061119AG on the Bluetooth SIG site. Both Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi 10 have the same model number, apart from the last two letters, hinting that Redmi 10 may launch in India as Redmi 10 Prime. This is purely based on how the model numbers are positioned and it could very likely not be the case. In any event, the listing suggests that Redmi 10 Prime may run on “MIUI 12.5+” and support Bluetooth v5.2.

The Redmi 10 Prime smartphone with the same India model number was recently spotted on the IMEI database as well. If Redmi 10 Prime is indeed identical to the Redmi 10 global variant, then the India variant may likely see similar specifications or design. All of this is speculation at this point and Xiaomi has not yet started teasing the arrival of the Redmi 10 range in the Indian market.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi 10 Prime Specifications, Redmi 10, Redmi, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Beam Internet Into Remote Chilean Fishing Hamlet

Related Stories

Redmi 10 Prime Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi 10
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  4. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed
  9. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone, Android Models
  10. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread
  2. Binance Tightens Anti-Money Laundering Checks After Regulatory Pressure
  3. Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change
  4. Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair
  5. Google, Amazon, Microsoft Deemed Too Big to Fail by Bank Regulators; Causes Worry
  6. Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships
  7. Redmi 10 Prime Teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, Could Launch Soon
  8. Nvidia Says Talks on $40-Billion Arm Deal Taking Longer Than Expected
  9. Realme C21Y India Launch Date Set for August 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Internal Memo Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com