Redmi 10 Prime has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification hinting that the launch of the variant will be in the offing. This comes just a few days after Redmi 10 went official in the global market. A tipster hints that Redmi 10 may launch in India as Redmi 10 Prime. Xiaomi is yet to make any official announcement regarding the Redmi 10 range launch timeline in India. Early rumours did suggest that Redmi 10 Prime could be specifically designed for the Indian market.

Tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) tweeted about the Bluetooth SIG listing of the model number 21061119BI on August 20. The listing suggests that this model number is likely to be named Redmi 10 Prime. The last letter of the model number suggests that the phone is an Indian variant as Xiaomi normally brings its global phone versions with the letter “G” in their model numbers, while the China-specific models have “C” suffixed to the number.

Redmi 10 is listed with the model number 21061119AG on the Bluetooth SIG site. Both Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi 10 have the same model number, apart from the last two letters, hinting that Redmi 10 may launch in India as Redmi 10 Prime. This is purely based on how the model numbers are positioned and it could very likely not be the case. In any event, the listing suggests that Redmi 10 Prime may run on “MIUI 12.5+” and support Bluetooth v5.2.

The Redmi 10 Prime smartphone with the same India model number was recently spotted on the IMEI database as well. If Redmi 10 Prime is indeed identical to the Redmi 10 global variant, then the India variant may likely see similar specifications or design. All of this is speculation at this point and Xiaomi has not yet started teasing the arrival of the Redmi 10 range in the Indian market.