Redmi 10 Prime (2022) Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Redmi 10 (2022)

Redmi 10 Prime (2022) launch timeline has not yet been tipped.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 December 2021 17:15 IST
Redmi 10 Prime (2022) Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Redmi 10 (2022)

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 10 (2022) is said to be rebranded Redmi Note 11 4G

  • Redmi 10 Prime (2022) specifications are not yet known
  • Redmi 10 (2022) spotted on many certification websites
  • Redmi 10 (2022) said to house a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor

Redmi 10 Prime (2022) has been tipped to launch in India. However, the launch timeline of the smartphone has not yet been revealed. There is also no information available on the specifications of the smartphone as of now. Two Redmi 10 (2022) series smartphones are expected to launch in India. The vanilla Redmi 10 (2022) was spotted on multiple certification websites earlier this month. Redmi Note 11 4G, launched recently in China, is speculated to be Redmi 10 (2022) in global markets.

As per tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz), Redmi is working on another smartphone in the Redmi 10 (2022) lineup. The new smartphone is speculated to be called the Redmi 10 Prime (2022). Skrzypek has also hinted at the India launch of the smartphone series. However, at this point there is no information about the launch timeline and also no information on the specifications of the Prime model of next year's Redmi 10 series.

Additionally, Skrzypek also tipped that Redmi Note 11 4G — that was launched in China last week — is speculated to be the Redmi 10 (2022). Since all of this information hasn't been confirmed by Xiaomi's sub-brand, it should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Last month, it was reported that Redmi 10 (2022) would be offered in three RAM + storage options. The Redmi smartphone is said to be offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB storage variants. It is also said to be offered in Blue, Grey, and White colour options.

Around the same time as the aforementioned report, Skrzypek tipped that the Redmi 10 (2022) will house a Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision OV50C40 50-megapixel primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel sensor, and an OmniVision OV02B1B or GalaxyCore GC02M1B 2-megapixel camera. The smartphone has been spotted on the IMEI database with model numbers 21121119SG and 22011119UY.

Furthermore, the report also mentions that the Redmi 10 (2022) was spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI and TKDN certification sites with model number 21121119SG. It has also been listed on EEC, IMDA, and TUV certification listings.

Satvik Khare
