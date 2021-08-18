Redmi 10 was launched in Malaysia on Wednesday following numerous teasers in the past week. The smartphone is expected to reach other markets soon, and is currently offered in three RAM + storage configurations. It comes with a 50-megapixel primary sensor for its quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AdaptiveSync display with 90Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Redmi 10 gets a 5,000mAh battery that supports wireless charging and reverse wired charging. Xiaomi briefly published a blog post last week that confirmed the device and leaked its key specifications.

Xiaomi announced the Redmi 10 via a post on its official blog. The blog post doesn't mention where the new smartphone will be available. However, a tweet by Xiaomi Malaysia mentions that the Redmi 10 will be launched in Malaysia in two configurations. There is no information regarding the India launch of the smartphone.

Redmi 10 price, availability

The blog post mentions that the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 10 is priced at $179 (roughly Rs. 13,300), the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 14,800), and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at $219 (roughly Rs. 16,300). Redmi 10 will be available in Carbon Grey, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colour options. Launch markets have not been detailed on the blog post, but an August 20 availability was mentioned.

Malaysia may be among the launch markets, with the company's Twitter handle for the region sharing the same availability. It also mentioned the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at MYR 649 (roughly Rs. 11,400) and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at MYR 749 (roughly Rs. 13,100).

Redmi 10 specifications, features

Redmi 10 runs MIUI 12.5, based on Android 11. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with 90Hz refresh rate. Its display also gets Reading Mode 3.0 and Sunlight display. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also gets an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth purposes. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel sensor. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers. Redmi 10 also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock.

Redmi 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. However, Xiaomi will bundle a 22.5W fast charger in the box. The smartphone is also capable of 9W reverse wired charging. It measures 161.95x75.53x8.92mm and weighs 181 grams. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the full specifications of the newly launched smartphone but the released specifications match the specifications on the accidentally released blog post from last week.