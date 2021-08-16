Redmi 10 is launching in India, Xiaomi has confirmed. The new smartphone has been teased officially, although a specific launch date is not known yet. Redmi 10's design has also been partially revealed in a teaser poster. The phone is teased to have a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor. Past leaks suggest that Redmi 10 may feature a hole-punch display and be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It is reported to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi took to Twitter to officially announce the arrival of Redmi 10 in India. The company partly showed the design of the phone. In the teaser, Redmi 10 is seen to come in at least three colour options — all with glossy finishes. The phone has a rectangular-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The module houses quad rear cameras and a flash. The camera module also clearly shows “50MP Camera” printed on it. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as spotted in the poster. Redmi 10 exact launch date is not yet revealed, but it is teased as “coming soon.”

Redmi 10 was recently spotted in a Xiaomi blog post briefly, that was erroneously posted, and it leaked important information about the phone. It is likely to come in three different RAM + storage configurations — 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB. Colour options may include Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue.

Redmi 10 specifications (expected)

The blog leaked most of the specifications of the Redmi 10 ahead of official launch. The handset is tipped to support dual-SIM (Nano) slots and run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It is likely to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display along with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and it may be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. RAM options of up to 6GB and storage options of up to 128GB may be offered.

As for cameras, Redmi 10 will have a quad rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It may also come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone may also come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Redmi 10 may also have a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging support.