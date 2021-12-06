Technology News
Redmi 10 (2022) US FCC Certification Website Listing Suggests 4GB RAM, Multiple Storage Variants

Redmi 10 (2022) is listed to come with 64GB and 128GB storage options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 December 2021 13:19 IST
Redmi 10 (2022) US FCC Certification Website Listing Suggests 4GB RAM, Multiple Storage Variants

Redmi 10 (2022) may be a dual-SIM handset

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 (2022) was spotted on EEC certification listing
  • The Redmi smartphone has model number 21121119SG
  • Redmi 10 (2022) may sport a 50-megapixel camera

Redmi 10 (2022) has allegedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. The smartphone is listed to come with 4GB of RAM and two inbuilt storage options of 64GB as well as 128GB. The Redmi smartphone has reportedly appeared on multiple websites including Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listing, IMDA, TKDN, SDPPI, and TUV Rheinland certification site. Reports also suggest that the Redmi 10 (2022) may be launched alongside the Redmi 10 Prime (2022) in India.

As per the FCC listing, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice, a Redmi smartphone with model number 22011119UY has been seen listed with a few key specifications. This model number is associated with the Redmi 10 (2022), thanks to its listing on various other certification platforms in the past.

As mentioned, the FCC listing reveals that the rumoured the Redmi 10 (2022) will come in two specifications: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It could support dual-SIM functionality and support 4G connectivity. The phone is seen running MIUI 12.5 out of the box which is said to be based on Android 11.

The alleged Redmi 10 (2022) has already surfaced on Indonesia's SDPPI and TKDN certification sites with model number 21121119SG. The handset is apparently listed on the EEC, IMDA, and TUV certification listings as well. As per a tipster, the handset's rear camera unit will house a Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision OV50C40 50-megapixel primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel sensor, and an OmniVision OV02B1B or GalaxyCore GC02M1B 2-megapixel camera. The IMEI database also featured the smartphone with model numbers 21121119SG and 22011119UY. As per a report, two Redmi 10 (2022) series smartphones -- vanilla Redmi 10 (2022) and Redmi 10 Prime (2022) -- are expected to launch in India.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
