Redmi 10 (2022) has allegedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. The smartphone is listed to come with 4GB of RAM and two inbuilt storage options of 64GB as well as 128GB. The Redmi smartphone has reportedly appeared on multiple websites including Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listing, IMDA, TKDN, SDPPI, and TUV Rheinland certification site. Reports also suggest that the Redmi 10 (2022) may be launched alongside the Redmi 10 Prime (2022) in India.

As per the FCC listing, which was first spotted by MySmartPrice, a Redmi smartphone with model number 22011119UY has been seen listed with a few key specifications. This model number is associated with the Redmi 10 (2022), thanks to its listing on various other certification platforms in the past.

As mentioned, the FCC listing reveals that the rumoured the Redmi 10 (2022) will come in two specifications: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. It could support dual-SIM functionality and support 4G connectivity. The phone is seen running MIUI 12.5 out of the box which is said to be based on Android 11.

The alleged Redmi 10 (2022) has already surfaced on Indonesia's SDPPI and TKDN certification sites with model number 21121119SG. The handset is apparently listed on the EEC, IMDA, and TUV certification listings as well. As per a tipster, the handset's rear camera unit will house a Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision OV50C40 50-megapixel primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel sensor, and an OmniVision OV02B1B or GalaxyCore GC02M1B 2-megapixel camera. The IMEI database also featured the smartphone with model numbers 21121119SG and 22011119UY. As per a report, two Redmi 10 (2022) series smartphones -- vanilla Redmi 10 (2022) and Redmi 10 Prime (2022) -- are expected to launch in India.

