Redmi 10 (2022) is said to be in the works. Ahead of any official announcement from Xiaomi, the new Redmi smartphone has appeared on multiple websites including Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings, IMDA, TKDN, SDPPI, and TUV Rheinland certification site, pretty much confirming its arrival. The purported handset has previously been spotted on the IMEI database as well. The upcoming Redmi 10 (2022) is likely to share similar specifications of the Redmi 10 which was launched in August this year.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted that the phone has surfaced on Indonesia's SDPPI and TKDN certification sites with model number 21121119SG. The handset is apparently listed on the EEC, IMDA, and TUV certification listings.

Separately, another tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) also tweeted some of the specifications of Redmi 10 (2022). According to the tipster, the handset's rear camera unit will house a Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision OV50C40 50-megapixel primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel sensor, and an OmniVision OV02B1B or GalaxyCore GC02M1B 2-megapixel camera. The tipster further adds that the upcoming Redmi 10 (2022) could be similar to the Redmi 10 which was launched this year.

Earlier, Skrzypek spotted Redmi 10 (2022) at the IMEI database with model numbers 21121119SG and 22011119UY.

To recall, the 2021 variant of Redmi 10 was launched in August this year in three RAM and storage configurations. The handset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The quad rear camera setup of Redmi 10 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth purposes. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel sensor. Redmi 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.