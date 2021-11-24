Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 10 (2022) Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Feature 50 Megapixel Main Sensor

Redmi 10 (2022) Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor

The purported Redmi smartphone was spotted on SDPPI and TKDN websites with model number 21121119SG.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 November 2021 11:25 IST
Redmi 10 (2022) Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 10 (2022) is likely to have similar specifications of the Redmi 10 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi 10 (2022) phone is tipped to feature triple rear cameras
  • Redmi 10 (2022) is spotted on EEC, IMDA, and TUV certification listings
  • Redmi 10 (2022) is tipped to feature a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel sensor

Redmi 10 (2022) is said to be in the works. Ahead of any official announcement from Xiaomi, the new Redmi smartphone has appeared on multiple websites including Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings, IMDA, TKDN, SDPPI, and TUV Rheinland certification site, pretty much confirming its arrival. The purported handset has previously been spotted on the IMEI database as well. The upcoming Redmi 10 (2022) is likely to share similar specifications of the Redmi 10 which was launched in August this year.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted that the phone has surfaced on Indonesia's SDPPI and TKDN certification sites with model number 21121119SG. The handset is apparently listed on the EEC, IMDA, and TUV certification listings.

Separately, another tipster Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) also tweeted some of the specifications of Redmi 10 (2022). According to the tipster, the handset's rear camera unit will house a Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision OV50C40 50-megapixel primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 8-megapixel sensor, and an OmniVision OV02B1B or GalaxyCore GC02M1B 2-megapixel camera. The tipster further adds that the upcoming Redmi 10 (2022) could be similar to the Redmi 10 which was launched this year.

Earlier, Skrzypek spotted Redmi 10 (2022) at the IMEI database with model numbers 21121119SG and 22011119UY.

To recall, the 2021 variant of Redmi 10 was launched in August this year in three RAM and storage configurations. The handset features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AdaptiveSync display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The quad rear camera setup of Redmi 10 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth purposes. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8-megapixel sensor. Redmi 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10 2022 Specifications, Redmi 10
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify Launches 'Netflix Hub' on Its App to Lure Fans With Podcasts, Soundtracks From Popular Shows
Oppo K9 Smart TV Series to Launch in India in Q1 2022: Report
Redmi 10 (2022) Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  2. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  3. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Leaked; Suggest Upgraded SoC, Battery
  6. OnePlus RT Said to Appear on Amazon India Ad, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  8. Crypto Bill: India Seeks to Block Most Cryptocurrencies
  9. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Mobile to Settle US Probe Into 2020 Outage for $19.5 Million
  2. NASA's Kepler Data Adds 301 Planets, Thanks to Machine Learning
  3. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model
  4. Metaverse: Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
  5. Reddit to Shut Down TikTok-Like Dubsmash App, Integrate Video Tools With Platform
  6. Oppo K9 Smart TV Series to Launch in India in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Redmi 10 (2022) Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Surface Online; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  9. Spotify Launches 'Netflix Hub' on Its App to Lure Fans With Podcasts, Soundtracks From Popular Shows
  10. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Get Tensor SoC, 12.2-Megapixel Sony IMX363 Primary Rear Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com