Redmi 7A is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will be conducted on Flipkart and Mi.com, and it will begin at 12pm (noon) IST. Key features of the phone include 5.45-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 439 SoC, Android Pie software, and a 12-megapixel primary camera. It is also equipped with a 5-megapixel selfie camera and 4,000mAh battery. Flipkart and Mi.com both are offering discount on exchange of old phones and cashback options as well, on the purchase of the Redmi 7A.

Redmi 7A price in India, sale timing, sale offers

The Redmi 7A is priced in India at Rs. 5,799 for the 2GB of RAM + 16GB storage model, and Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and will go on till the stocks last. It will be available in Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Gold colour options.

It is important to note here that this is a promotional pricing that is valid only for July and the actual price of the phone is Rs. 5,999 (16GB) and Rs. 6,199 (32GB). Unless Xiaomi decides to extend the introductory offer, this will be the last flash sale of the phone with these discounted prices.

Mi.com is has listed Rs. 2,200 cashback and 125GB additional data for Jio subscribers on Redmi 7A purchases. It is also offering an exchange discount and Mi Protect for security against liquid and accidental damages at Rs. 399.

The consumers who purchase the phone via Flipkart will get 5 percent cashback on payments done through Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is a 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card transactions as well. The e-commerce giant has also listed no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 199, and a flat buyback value of Rs. 2,250 for Rs. 49.

Redmi 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 7A runs Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 on top. The new Xiaomi phone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. In other specifications, Redmi 7A comes with 2GB of RAM, up to 32GB of onboard storage and a 4000mAh battery.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 7A packs a 12-megapixel camera at the back along with an LED flash. Additionally, you will get a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.