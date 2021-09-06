Technology News
Red Magic 6S Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 165Hz Display Announced: Price, Specifications

Red Magic 6S Pro price starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 43,800).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 September 2021
Photo Credit: Nubia

Red Magic 6S Pro Ghost variant gets a transparent back that the RGB lighting for the cooling fan

Highlights
  • Red Magic 6S Pro gets Kyro 680 CPU, Adreno 660 GPU
  • Its Charge Separation feature helps it keep cool while gaming
  • Red Magic 6S Pro gets SA+NSA 5G support

Red Magic 6S Pro gaming smartphone with a 165Hz refresh rate display has been announced by ZTE-owned brand Nubia. The new smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC that is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The gaming smartphone also comes with an "upgraded multi-dimensional cooling system" that gets an enhanced built-in cooling fan. The Red Magic 6S Pro comes with a 5,050mAh battery with support for up to 66W fast charging. Red Magic has also included a Charge Separation feature that helps keep the smartphone cooler while it is being charged during gaming.

Red Magic 6S Pro price, availability

The Red Magic 6S Pro will be available to purchase starting September 27 from the official website in select regions. The Nubia smartphone is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,000). The smartphone is available with a transparent back panel — called Ghost — that is offered in a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is priced at $729 (roughly Rs. 53,300). The former two variants are offered in a Black — called Cyborg — colour option. Red Magic 6S Pro will first go on a flash sale in China on September 9. Its price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,300) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available through open sales in China from September 25.

Red Magic 6S Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Red Magic 6S Pro runs Android 11-based Red Magic OS 4.0. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 700 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 888+ SoC with Qualcomm Kyro 680 CPU and Adreno 660 GPU that is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The gaming smartphone packs a 5,050mAh battery with up to 66W fast charging support. The Red Magic 6S Pro also features a Charge Separation feature found in Game Space that bypasses the battery and takes power directly from a power source and helps keep the smartphone cooler while being during gaming.

The back of the Red Magic 6S Pro gets a new mappable touchpad area dubbed the "M key" that gives users more control and allows them to customise "either one or two actions by sliding across the touchpad to activate." The two triggers can have been upgraded to feature a 450Hz touch sampling rate with a low response time of 8.3ms. The triggers are also customisable for any game.

Another feature found on the back of the Red Magic 6S Pro is the RGB-illuminated cooling fan. However, this is only available with the Ghost variant that gets the transparent back panel. The in-built fan has been claimed to increase air volume by 30 percent and air pressure by 35 percent. The smartphone also incorporates aerospace-grade phase change materials to keep it cool under load.

The Red Magic 6S Pro gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include SA+NSA dual mode 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, HDMI, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Red Magic 6S Pro gaming smartphone measures 169.86x77.19x9.5mm and weighs 215 grams.

