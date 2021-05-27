Red Magic 6R was launched on Thursday by ZTE-owned brand Nubia as its latest gaming smartphone. The new model is an upgrade to the Red Magic 6 that debuted in March, alongside the Red Magic 6 Pro. Red Magic 6R comes with a multi-dimensional cooling system that includes graphene, VC liquid cooling, and thermal gel to deliver smooth gaming for long hours. The smartphone also carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM and maximum 256GB of onboard storage. Additionally, it flaunts shoulder triggers for an enhanced gaming experience.

Red Magic 6R price, availability

Red Magic 6R price has been set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,100) for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in a 12GB + 128GB storage option at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and a 12GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,400). The phone comes in Phantom Black and Streamer Silver colour options. The company has also partnered with Tencent Games to offer a limited-edition Red Magic 6R in a yellow colour option.

The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its first sale scheduled for June 1. Nubia has not yet provided any details whether Red Magic 6R will debut in global markets.

Red Magic 6R specifications

Red Magic 6R runs on Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 144Hz of adaptive refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, Red Magic 6R has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, Red Magic 6R offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. This is an upgrade over the Red Magic 6 that came with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Red Magic 6R has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nubia has provided touch-supported shoulder triggers on Red Magic 6R with 400Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also includes DTS:X Ultra audio.

Red Magic 6R packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. In contrast, Red Magic 6 came with a 5,050mAh battery with 66W charging. The new smartphone measures 163.04x75.34x7.8mm and weighs 186 grams.