Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Red Magic 6R With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Red Magic 6R With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Red Magic 6R price starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 May 2021 18:33 IST
Red Magic 6R With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nubia

Red Magic 6R comes as an upgrade to the vanilla Red Magic 6

Highlights
  • Red Magic 6R is currently available for pre-orders in China
  • The gaming smartphone has up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • Red Magic 6R comes in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options

Red Magic 6R was launched on Thursday by ZTE-owned brand Nubia as its latest gaming smartphone. The new model is an upgrade to the Red Magic 6 that debuted in March, alongside the Red Magic 6 Pro. Red Magic 6R comes with a multi-dimensional cooling system that includes graphene, VC liquid cooling, and thermal gel to deliver smooth gaming for long hours. The smartphone also carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM and maximum 256GB of onboard storage. Additionally, it flaunts shoulder triggers for an enhanced gaming experience.

Red Magic 6R price, availability

Red Magic 6R price has been set at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,100) for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,500) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in a 12GB + 128GB storage option at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and a 12GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,400). The phone comes in Phantom Black and Streamer Silver colour options. The company has also partnered with Tencent Games to offer a limited-edition Red Magic 6R in a yellow colour option.

The smartphone is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its first sale scheduled for June 1. Nubia has not yet provided any details whether Red Magic 6R will debut in global markets.

Red Magic 6R specifications

Red Magic 6R runs on Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 on top. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 144Hz of adaptive refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, Red Magic 6R has a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, Red Magic 6R offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. This is an upgrade over the Red Magic 6 that came with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Red Magic 6R has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nubia has provided touch-supported shoulder triggers on Red Magic 6R with 400Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also includes DTS:X Ultra audio.

Red Magic 6R packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. In contrast, Red Magic 6 came with a 5,050mAh battery with 66W charging. The new smartphone measures 163.04x75.34x7.8mm and weighs 186 grams.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nubia Red Magic 6R

Nubia Red Magic 6R

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Red Magic 6R Price, Red Magic 6R Specifications, Red Magic 6R, Red Magic, Nubia, ZTE
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Twitter Statement on 'Toolkit' Case Enquiry Called 'Mendacious' by Delhi Police in Strongly-Worded Counter
Red Magic 6R With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
  2. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  3. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  4. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  5. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  7. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  8. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  9. Google Photos Gets New Tool to Manage Storage Before End of Unlimited Backup
  10. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s Receiving May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U-Series Models Launch Date Set for June 10; OnePlus Nord N200 5G Could Be in the Works
  3. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Get New Updates in India With System, Gallery, Network Improvements
  4. Twitter Statement on 'Toolkit' Case Enquiry Called 'Mendacious' by Delhi Police in Strongly-Worded Counter
  5. Red Magic 6R With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Instagram 'Drops' Feature Launched to Let Users Cop Product Drops: Report
  8. Apple Solidifies Its Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 35 Percent YoY in Q1 2021: Counterpoint
  9. Netflix’s The Sandman Adds Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt Among 12 New Cast
  10. Someone Remade a PlayStation 5 With Wood - and it Still Works: Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com