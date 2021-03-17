Technology News
Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro to Go Up for Pre-Orders Globally From April 9

Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro feature 6.8-inch displays with 165Hz refresh rate.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 March 2021 14:33 IST
Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro were launched in China on March 5

Highlights
  • Red Magic 6 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • Both phones have Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Red Magic 6 Pro features 7-layer multi-dimensional cooling

Red Magic 6 series, that comprise Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro gaming smartphones, will go up for pre-orders globally from April 9, the company has announced via Twitter. Both these handsets have been launched in China and are offered in multiple configurations. The Red Magic 6 series features flagship specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and displays with 165Hz refresh rate. They come with Tencent Games branding on the back as well as ICE 6.0 multidimensional cooling.

Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro price, availability

As per a tweet by Red Magic, Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro will be available for pre-order on April 9, starting at $599 (roughly Rs. 43,476)/ EUR 599/ GBP 509 in the US, Europe and the UK, respectively. The India prices haven't been revealed yet. The phones were previously launched in China.

Red Magic 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Red Magic 6 from Nubia runs Android 11-based RedMagic OS 4.0. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate, and 91.28 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other display features include 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, SGS high brush low smear, and SGS Low Blue Light Eye Care certifications.

Red Magic 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It is launched with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, Red Magic 6 features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a tiny sensor for selfies housed in the top bezel.

Connectivity options on the Red Magic 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone packs a 5,050mAh battery that has 66W fast charging support. The handset comes with gravity sensor, accelerometer, gyro, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Red Magic 6 comes with dual-touch gaming shoulder buttons and a light up logo on the back. It has dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra support and Qualcomm aptX. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As mentioned, the phone comes with ICE6.0 cooling system that includes an 18,000-rpm high-speed centrifugal fan, a cooling canyon air duct, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink to keep the phone's temperature in check.

Red Magic 6 Pro specifications

Red Magic 6 Pro has almost similar specifications as the vanilla version with major differences being a better cooling system, configuration, and battery. The Pro variant comes with a 7-layer multi-dimensional cooling system that includes a faster 20,000rpm high-speed centrifugal fan and additional aviation-grade cooling ice blade. It is offered with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a smaller 4,500mAh battery but it supports faster 120W charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
OnePlus 9 Pro Display Details Revealed, Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate on Board

